at those IP, Subnet and Default Gateway numbers. They can be very telling.
An ipconfig/release and then ipconfig/renew from a cmd prompt should be tried with that disconnected cable notice.
i have a problem with the wireless on my laptop (toshiba tecra m3, intel(R) pro/wireless 291abg network connection, marvell yukon 88e8053pci-e gigabit ethernet controller)
the wireless connection is shown as being connected with an excellent signal strength. however, nothing seems to be received (activity) and therefore i cannot go on the net.
i tried plugging my laptop directly into the router, but the message is always the same: a network cable is unplugged. this is weird because my two other desktops are plugged and they are working fine.
i don't know if the problem is the router or my laptop? could someone help me with that? thanks!