Wireless network OK, but no internet

Couple of possible issues
1. Check router WAN port light. It should be GREEN
2. Login to the router admin and ensure that
WAN port has an assigned IP.
3. Check for cable modem "ready" light. It usually is
solid green when it is working.
Hope this helps.
Ubaid Khan
Hey all-
Maybe you can help me out...
I recently set up a wireless network for my girlfriend and her sister at their apartment. I am using a Linksys wrt54g router through a Comcast connection with a Dell Dimension 4600 as the master. An Apple MacBook also connects to the network.
There were no problems initially, but now neither computer can connect to the internet. The network itself is intact; each computer can access the router, but for some reason neither one can connect to the internet. All of the usual indicator lights are lit on the router; there appears to be no problem.
I am certain that the cable connection itself is fine; I even have called Comcast to verify this. Any thoughts? Thanks in advance.
_Jeff