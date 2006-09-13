Networking & Wireless forum

by jbsilly / September 13, 2006 8:51 AM PDT

Hey all-

Maybe you can help me out...

I recently set up a wireless network for my girlfriend and her sister at their apartment. I am using a Linksys wrt54g router through a Comcast connection with a Dell Dimension 4600 as the master. An Apple MacBook also connects to the network.

There were no problems initially, but now neither computer can connect to the internet. The network itself is intact; each computer can access the router, but for some reason neither one can connect to the internet. All of the usual indicator lights are lit on the router; there appears to be no problem.

I am certain that the cable connection itself is fine; I even have called Comcast to verify this. Any thoughts? Thanks in advance.

_Jeff

Check cable modem ready /router WAN connection LED
by vinod_gem / September 13, 2006 9:13 AM PDT

Couple of possible issues

1. Check router WAN port light. It should be GREEN

2. Login to the router admin and ensure that
WAN port has an assigned IP.

3. Check for cable modem "ready" light. It usually is
solid green when it is working.

Hope this helps.


Ubaid Khan

Re: Wireless network OK, but no internet
by drp1433 / September 13, 2006 10:19 AM PDT

I had the same problem trying to set up a wireless home office for my mom. Everything seemed to be working fine on the wrt54g except I had no internet access on any wireless computers. The wired ports worked fine.

I spent hours on the phone with LinkSys tech support. Sometimes we could ping websites using the wireless connection, but it was always slow. Every once in a while an all text (very simple) web page would slowly load. We never got it to work well. Eventually their advice was to return it.

I ended up very disappointed in the product. I then read reviews on the web, many of which recommended the product until version 5, then warnings started to appear. My mom's was version 5 and it was a nightmare.

Anyway, I returned the router. At home I use a Belkin ABG router and love it. Will not buy another Linksys.

some steps
by linkit / September 13, 2006 11:41 AM PDT

Update XP to SP2 and latest updates.

Donwnload and install latest router firmware.
Donwnload and install latest network adapter drivers.

Reboot modem.
Reboot router.

