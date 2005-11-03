renewing the IP address by either shutting off all components then restarting? Another way is to use ipconfig/release the ipconfig/renew from a cmd propmpt.
I have a Linksys Wi-FI network that has run very well until the last week. Now the Wireless network attempts to connect to the above address and the machine will not connect to my network. This behavior began after loading Fix-It Utilities (I think). Any suggestions.
Computer: Dell
OS: XP Pro
Wireless: Linksys WRT54GS & WMP54G (another computer on this networks is working fine)
Settings: WPA, SSID=off
Fixes: Linksys support = no solution
Uninstalled and reinstalled the networking setup (hardware, software, and WIN settings)
Any suggestions appreciated.
Thanks in advance.