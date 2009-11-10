Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

Wireless Modem Not Passing Data Despite Showing "Connected"

by schabloom / November 10, 2009 2:13 PM PST

Hello,

I have trouble with my home wireless connection that I don't experience anywhere else when I travel with my laptop. I can connect to it and it will work fine for a little while and then seemingly randomly it will cease to exchange data DESPITE my computer still showing that it is "Connected". The only fix that works if for me to click "Disconnect", then go into "Change Advanced Setting", click "Remove" the network, hit "refresh network list" a couple of times and then reconnect. It happens very frequently (e.g. 2-3 times everytime I'm connected to it), but I have never had this problem when travelling and using other wireless networks. Does anyone have any suggestions on what the problem may be and how I might troubleshoot it? Thanks in advance for your help!

Check your work.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 11, 2009 12:21 AM PST
Read the post; not sure how it helps me...
by schabloom / November 11, 2009 3:37 AM PST
In reply to: Check your work.

I read the thread you linked, but it didn't make much sense to me froma couple of perspectives. It dealt with a slow boot, whereas my issue is that the wireless connection will work for a little bit (check email, surf net, etc) and then will eventually stop working (web pages won't load any longer, etc...nothing) despite my Connections Manager saying that I'm still "Connected." Again, this is the only wireless connnection I've ever had this trouble with. I'm on a laptop, with an internal wireless modem, and am running XP. Second, if I'm reading it correctly, it says to remove NetGear utility, but to the best of my knowledge I don't have a NetGear Utility even on my computer (I checked the list of programs under "Add/Remove Programs"). Any clarification or other suggestions? Much appreciated.

Again.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 11, 2009 6:08 AM PST

I noted that the SAME FIX we discussed applied to your symptom and I used the SAME FIX for your symptom a few days ago.

Sorry if I recycle discussions but to start from scratch is too much work.
Bob

