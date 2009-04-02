Wireless home audio solutions

TVs & Home Theaters forum

by rpasta / April 2, 2009 6:41 PM PDT

I've been considering purchasing the logitech squeezebox duet for awhile now. then I discovered this set up with an ipod touch and a airport express router. both set ups are fairly similar in cost (I don't own an ipod). I've read pretty extensivly on both but I'm not that tech savy. So I was hoping for some Input to help me make my decision. Maybe there is something on the market better that I don't know about (I really don't want to fork out the money for a sonos system).


Currently I have a set of high quality stereo speakers with an aux input, my laptop (which has bluetooth capability) with all my music on it and a d-link wireless n router home network. Eventualy I would like to add a NAS storage device to store all my music and videos on and I don't think the ipod could communicate with it.

So what do you think? I would really like to set up a wireless system to enjoy all my non drm mp3's.

It really comes down to...
by Pepe7 / April 3, 2009 2:46 AM PDT

...what sort of learning curve you expect and time commitment you are willing to make when you state 'I'm not tech savvy'. There will no doubt be a little to a lot of configuration necessary on your part if you follow the very basics of what's posted in the Lifehacker thread. FWIW, I've had friends with IT backgrounds move back to more wired solutions for their home audio systems for the simple reason they can be easier to deal with sometimes. Personally, for the non-tech savvy I always recommend more simple solutions that work out of the box, albeit sometimes at a premium (in the case of Sonos, which is quite nice IME.). You have to be the one prioritizing what you will be willing to spend, the time commitment setting it all up, and what sort of audio quality you expect from the finished setup. We can't really do this for you since we don't know you personally ;(. The first review is sort of telling, and mirrors some of the difficulties that one of my friends encountered in his setup-

http://reviews.cnet.com/digital-media-receivers/logitech-squeezebox-duet/4864-6739_7-32815168-1.html?tag=mncol;uo

-Pedro

Sonos
by bearvp / April 3, 2009 3:07 AM PDT

Personally, I think the Sonos multi-room wireless audio packages are the best currently available. They have a few different options and their control remote is very nice.

