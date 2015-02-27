Wireless Headset not working with Netflix

Thread display:
Many hurdles.
R. Proffitt
February 28, 2015 1:26 AM PST
Many TVs turn off the speakers when you plug into the headset jack. A common workaround is to get the usual Y audio cable and run that to a soundbar and those headsets.
Any decent shop should know this setup. Ask them for more detail, cost, etc.
As to the TWC cable box, not one I've seen has an audio in jack.
Bob
Bob, A Bad memory on my part
davecha
February 28, 2015 9:51 AM PST
I did a double check and actually am using a analog rca to digital converter.
Are you saying if I add a soundbar with a jack for my Sony headphones, I can maintain volume through my headset and through the TV speakers for normal tv viewing and through my Netflix which I access using my smart TV?
Whatever I have configured now works fine for normal viewing but Netflix audio is disabled. It would seem like a fix shouldn't be this difficult.
Then instead of the cable box,
Oldartq
February 28, 2015 11:57 AM PST
connect the converter to the optical out on the TV instead.
Converter hooked up to TV Optical out
davecha
March 1, 2015 2:28 AM PST
I pulled everything out to get a better look. Optical cable is hooked up to TV optical out and to optical port on converter. Audio L/R (Red/White) plugged in to converter and to Sony headset. Netflix still will not play through headset but will play through TV speakers.
This complaint is all over the web.
R. Proffitt
March 1, 2015 3:01 AM PST
For many TVs that play Netflix there is a setting IN THE NETFLIX APP. Sorry but given 10 sets this varies a bit but so far, you change the audio in Netflix when you see this issue.
Bob
I couldn't find netflix.app
davecha
March 2, 2015 2:40 PM PST
I did submit an inquiry to LG Electronics regarding the issue of NetFix not playing through my headset. They were kind enough to tell me my headset will not work with TV speakers under any circumstances. That was good for a chuckle.
Based on what I am hearing and seeing in google searches, there may not be a solution.
Here's the solution I'm using.
R. Proffitt
March 3, 2015 2:09 AM PST
" A common workaround is to get the usual Y audio cable and run that to a soundbar and those headsets. "
The complaint about the speaker switch off is all over the web. I tend to not repeat all that and head for the solutions I know of.
Bob
I dd order a soundbar
davecha
March 3, 2015 3:43 AM PST
Bob:
I took your advice and ordered a sound bar. It's worth a try.
Best move I think.
R. Proffitt
March 3, 2015 3:44 AM PST
The old audio Y cable to soundbar and headphones seems to be the easy solution today.
Definitely more than a chuckle, hehe.
Oldartq
March 3, 2015 3:51 AM PST
But by the same logic of what they said then Robert's suggestion won't work either, hehe.
My logic says that converter should have worked but why it did not I have no idea. I have netflix also but I use a BDplayer for streaming through an hdmi to the TV and netflix audio do come through the optical connection. You are streaming through the tv itself so that maybe why it doesn't work.
Take a look at the tv setup on audio and see if that gives some hints or not. Mine has either auto/pcm but either one are ok on my case.
Technically challenged
davecha
March 3, 2015 7:34 AM PST
Just want to make sure I follow your configuration: You use a BR player to access Netflix ad then stream to TV?
My audio options are: ARC Mode, AV Mode.
Collapse -
ARC mode?
Oldartq
March 3, 2015 10:46 AM PST
So you have a AVReceiver with your setup? I really don't know much about ARC. but maybe that might be the problem. I am not sure if you are in ARC mode, will the sound also go through the optical connection.
Collapse -
Agreed- ARC usually required HDMI-ARC
Pepe7
March 3, 2015 11:29 PM PST
I would agree- that's not going to work usually
AVR
davecha
March 3, 2015 11:37 PM PST
I usually have ARV OFF. Haven't tried Netflix with it on.
Give it a try...
Oldartq
March 4, 2015 6:45 AM PST
and let us know. Good luck.
It's working
davecha
March 4, 2015 11:39 AM PST
Not sure what is going on. I've tried it on a movie "Groundhog Day", "Mash" and "Its always Sunny in Philly". Audio is available through tv speakers and Sony headset.
TV Speaker set to : ON
ARC Mode set to: ON
AV SYNC Set to: ON
Could the ARC sync be my key to getting audio through speakers and headset?
Give Up
Epgds
October 27, 2016 3:53 AM PDT
Sirs,
U might as well give up on wireless headphone receiving sound thru Netflix. I have Samsung Smart TV (actually not so smart), hooked up with Polk Magnifi bar. Sony Headphone works with my Roku, Chromecast, Movie HD and reg TV but not with Netflix or any channel started by Smarthub. I've talked for four months with Netflix, Century Link (they came to my house and put in new Wifi and Ethernet) and Samsung - no luck!
So, I watch Netflix thru Roku.
Forgot
Epgds
October 27, 2016 3:57 AM PDT
Forgot to say that Sony headphone works well with anything but Netflix when I start Netflix with Smarthub. Don't get frustrated; I've had good tech people to my house that can't solve the problem.
Thanks for letting us know.
Oldartq
March 4, 2015 11:59 AM PST
Working but not consistently
davecha
March 4, 2015 1:19 PM PST
Seems to work with older movies and series. I tried it with a couple of newer movies, one with James Craig as 007, no audio with either. Currently watching the Mash series with great audio.
No to "House of Cards"
davecha
March 4, 2015 1:22 PM PST
More to the puzzle
davecha
March 4, 2015 1:35 PM PST
I started watching a movie "Sabotage". Again, no audio through headset. I stopped movie and pressed "Back" on remote. Returned to resume/add to queue. On this screen, found an icon for audio. I clicked on it, I changed from Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 to English (stereo), headset audio restored.
Again, I know nothing of stereo/audio components. I'll continue to experiment but hope I may be on to something now. I welcome any explanation/suggestion.
Continues to work by changing audio setting!
davecha
March 4, 2015 1:40 PM PST
It seems to have solved my issue of audio through headset and speakers when using Netflix.
I loaded a 2nd movie with no audio. I went to audio settings as explained above, changed from Dolby Digital to english Stereo. Problem solved.
So apparately...
Oldartq
March 4, 2015 3:37 PM PST
the converter is only for stereo which as it should be. Enjoy.
no audio from Netflix...
The Netflix app is probably putting out a DTS signal which your D/A converter doesn't recognize. Change the digital audio output format in the Netflix app's audio menu to "stereo" or "PCM" and you might get sound that way.
Al
ZVOX Audio
Headphones don't work with Netflix
I've been frustrated with this problem also. I now have 2 LG TV's and two different model Sennheiser headphones and both work with TV but not Netflix. Followed the suggestion below to go back to the Netflix screen which has the Audio and Subtitles option. Select this option and change to English from English 5.1. Did this and magically the headphones now work.
Good Luck!
I fixed this on my LG TV's and Sensheisder Headphones
I had this problem and finally solved it with an adjustment to the TV sound. I've got my sound bar and headphones running off the optical audio output on my two different LG TV's. I have Sensheiser headphone (two different models) hooked up to both TV's. All I got through the headphones when trying to watch Netflix was a buzzing sound. I finally went into the Digital Sound Out setting and changed it from Dolby 5.1 to PCM on both TV's and now both work with Netflix.
Give this a try. Go to Settings, Sound, External Output, Digital Output.
Rick
I have Sennheiser T1410 headset
Hi...right now my sennheiser is set to work with my panasonic tv and works fine. I have a Roku Streaming Stick in HDMI2 input and get no sound thru headset when watching Netflix. My headset unit is plugged into my AT&T Uverse tv receiver.
Would I have to plug this into somewhere on my tv in order to get sound from Netflix?
Is it a simple matter or do you have to unplug from receiver every time to watch Netflix?
I tried attaching images of all the inputs on my Panasonic tv & an image of my Sennheiser but there isn't a place to attach them...only a url - which I don't know how to get my images into a url.
I don't see how that would work.
R. Proffitt
December 28, 2017 1:36 PM PST
The stick is in the TV, your headset is on the ATT thing. I found no document showing me where this would work as there is no audio path from the TV back to ATT's box.
No need for pictures, it's just a setup I can't see how you could get working.
Be sure to review the above for ideas about convertors, audio settings and connection setups.
No sound using headphones and conneted to Netflix
Hi
Had the same problem with new smart LG TV has only Optical out SPDIF so got a splitter from Optical to RCA and 3.5 jack and got sound on from Cable box out and Blue Ray player out but no sound using Headphones and Netflix . Found the Problem and fixed it
Sound setting on TV is internal speakers and optical out setting . Then bought a 192KHZ DAC digital converter . Have SPDIF in to converter and RCA out and 3.5 jack out . along with volume dial to boost optical sound out . its a 5.1 ch Digital Audio AC-3/DTS optical decoder it converts Dolby sound to RCA and 3.5 audio jack out to head phones and now have audio out through SPDIF optical to Sony head phones that have a RCA or 3.5 jack . And now have Netflix on my head phones on SPDIF optical out. TV has only Optical out .