Wireless detected but cannot connect

by captcrunk / July 27, 2008 3:53 AM PDT

I am having problems connecting wirelessly to my NETGEAR WFR614v7 router. I can get internet through an ethernet cable using the router. The wireless network is detected and I have reset the settings on it several times. I've even left it unsecured and still cannot connect. It is not my wireless card because I can connect to the neighbor's network. I have a Gateway M360 labtop and here is the ipconfig:

Windows IP Configuration

Ethernet adapter Local Area Connection:

Connection-specific DNS Suffix . :
IP Address. . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.2
Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.0
Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.1

Ethernet adapter Wireless Network Connection:

Media State . . . . . . . . . . . : Media disconnected

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Collapse -
There's your clue!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 27, 2008 3:59 AM PDT

"Ethernet adapter Local Area Connection:

Connection-specific DNS Suffix . :
IP Address. . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.2
Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.0
Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.1"

With that on your ethernet the wifi should never work. Try this. Disable the ethernet then reboot...

Collapse -
No luck
by captcrunk / July 27, 2008 4:15 AM PDT
In reply to: There's your clue!

Tried that. I don't know too much about networking so why are those two ips different and should they be the same? I tried ipconfig/release and ipconfig/renew and still no luck. Thanks

Collapse -
In a nutshell.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 27, 2008 4:22 AM PDT
In reply to: No luck

If you connect with ethernet or the IP on your LAN is on that ethernet then wifi to your router will fail. I can't teach TCPIP here but must move past that and share that as it stands it shouldn't work on wifi.
Bob

Collapse -
Not sure
by garry.k / August 9, 2008 9:55 AM PDT
In reply to: In a nutshell.

If I understand the advice, that you can not connect both wired and wireless. that isn't correct. I have a DELL laptop which I can connect to the internet and network with either my wired or wireless or both connections. It doesn't care.

Collapse -
It must chose one or the other.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 9, 2008 11:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Not sure

For example, I can show this fail if the IP is set as above on the ethernet. That is "not DHCP". When the WIFI tries to get it's own IP setup, it fails.

I can bet both your ethernet and wifi is "DHCP" which does work fine.
Bob

