Wireless detected but cannot connect

With that on your ethernet the wifi should never work. Try this. Disable the ethernet then reboot...
I am having problems connecting wirelessly to my NETGEAR WFR614v7 router. I can get internet through an ethernet cable using the router. The wireless network is detected and I have reset the settings on it several times. I've even left it unsecured and still cannot connect. It is not my wireless card because I can connect to the neighbor's network. I have a Gateway M360 labtop and here is the ipconfig:
Windows IP Configuration
Ethernet adapter Local Area Connection:
Connection-specific DNS Suffix . :
IP Address. . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.2
Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.0
Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.1
Ethernet adapter Wireless Network Connection:
Media State . . . . . . . . . . . : Media disconnected
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.