Wireless Desktop requires wired devices and has no F keys

The problem is that a standard wired keyboard is recognized on boot using the default drivers, but your wireless setup requires custom USB drivers in order to be recognized and operate, drivers that are not loaded until after Windows loads. Depending on your computer, there may be an option in BIOS, or a BIOS update, that can enable you to use a wireless desktop as opposed to a wired one. However, we'll need to know the model number of your computer to proceed.
Now, the other issue is actually rather simple...all you have to do is press the F-lock key...that's what toggles between the 'advanced' functionality and the traditional Function keys. On the Microsoft Wireless Desktop, you'll find the key over by the numeric keypad. You didn't think Microsoft was that bad, did you?
I got a Microsoft Wireless Desktop. It works fine, but if I unplug the old mouse and keyboard, next time the computer is booted it warns the absence of keyboar dand mouse, and it does not recognize the wireless devices. The only way to work around it was to keep the old devices plugged in and stuch behind my desk, and to keep from using a start-up keyword since my wireless keyboard is not active until the Win XP is loaded.
That is just a nuisance, but there's more. The blessed thing has predefined functions for the F Keys, different from the normal ones. I can "customize" the keys to any of a set of functions, but NOT to the original F-key function. I need those keys for Excel and other programs. What can I do?