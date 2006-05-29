Computer Help forum

Wireless Desktop requires wired devices and has no F keys

by MusicBrat17 / May 29, 2006 3:05 AM PDT

I got a Microsoft Wireless Desktop. It works fine, but if I unplug the old mouse and keyboard, next time the computer is booted it warns the absence of keyboar dand mouse, and it does not recognize the wireless devices. The only way to work around it was to keep the old devices plugged in and stuch behind my desk, and to keep from using a start-up keyword since my wireless keyboard is not active until the Win XP is loaded.

That is just a nuisance, but there's more. The blessed thing has predefined functions for the F Keys, different from the normal ones. I can "customize" the keys to any of a set of functions, but NOT to the original F-key function. I need those keys for Excel and other programs. What can I do?

Solutions...
by John.Wilkinson / May 30, 2006 8:04 AM PDT

The problem is that a standard wired keyboard is recognized on boot using the default drivers, but your wireless setup requires custom USB drivers in order to be recognized and operate, drivers that are not loaded until after Windows loads. Depending on your computer, there may be an option in BIOS, or a BIOS update, that can enable you to use a wireless desktop as opposed to a wired one. However, we'll need to know the model number of your computer to proceed.

Now, the other issue is actually rather simple...all you have to do is press the F-lock key...that's what toggles between the 'advanced' functionality and the traditional Function keys. On the Microsoft Wireless Desktop, you'll find the key over by the numeric keypad. You didn't think Microsoft was that bad, did you? Happy

Hope this helps,
John

Wireless Desktop
by MusicBrat17 / June 12, 2006 11:29 AM PDT
In reply to: Solutions...

John, you saved my life. Maybe Microsoft is not THAT bad, but they surely do their best to look that way. I could not find any hint on the use of the F Lock key on the documentation provided with the blessed thing.

The need to keep a wired keyboard plugged in is just a nuisance, the F keys was the REAL problem.

I still wonder, though... If Microsoft is not that bad, how come they did not think of this recognition problem? To me it seems laughable that a wireless keyboard requires a wired keyboard to work.

Just in case you can help me, my system is an old IBM Netvista C6018, crawls at 666Mhz and has all of 384 Mb RAM (close to its max of 512). Believe it or not, it works fine with Win Xp ue, save for this little nuisance and the fact that I can`t even think of doing graphics stuff with it.

Again, thank you VERY much.

Thoughts...
by John.Wilkinson / June 15, 2006 1:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Wireless Desktop

I'm glad you've got the function keys working now. The F-Lock key is now standard on multimedia keyboards, and it's often just assumed that you know what it is. That's not a wise assumption when targeting those using older keyboards or the standard ones that come with most computers.

As to the wireless issue during boot, your only shot would be to click here to download the latest software and drivers for the wireless keyboard, though it likely won't make a difference. (The usual solution is a BIOS upgrade, which is out of Microsoft's hands, but the computer's too old.)

Good luck.
John

Thanks again, and over
by MusicBrat17 / June 18, 2006 8:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Thoughts...

John, I truly appreciate your help. I had been trying to get an answer (any answer!)from IBM or Microsoft support or from different sources in the web, to no avail.

In just two brief notes, you solved the main problem, notified me that the second has no solution (for the time being)and brought muy old and faithful PC a tad nearer to its grave. And on top of it, you managed to say it with diplomacy. (The actual answer could have been something like "Look at the F-Lock key on the keyboard, you )&@%#$#, and throw that old trash can to the dumps")

Thanks again, and my best wishes.

Over and out.
Villano

