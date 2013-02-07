Networking & Wireless forum

wireless connection longrange

by keithandgary / February 7, 2013 6:32 PM PST

I Have a neighbour that lives 50m away from in LOS, i would like to know a cheap way for him to connect to my wireless, i have TP-Link 300Mbps Wireless N Router ( TL-WR841N ) ... if anyone has any ideas this would help ... even DIY !!
Gary

Re: wireless connection
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 7, 2013 6:37 PM PST

The first thing to check is the small print of your contract with your ISP. If that doesn't allow sharing WiFi outside your own home (and usually it doesn't), this discussion is a no-go on this forum. So please provide a link to their TOS. We're a law-abiding forum, you know.

Kees

re longrange wireless
by keithandgary / February 7, 2013 10:19 PM PST

no probs will do ... my neighbour is family, so don't know if this make any difference .... but will check ... thanks for the info Kees Wink
regards
Gary

Answer
If I ignore any legal issue. 50 mile links are expensive.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 7, 2013 11:14 PM PST
50 mile?
by keithandgary / February 8, 2013 1:18 AM PST

LMAO so sorry i meant 50 meters ... 50 m to me has always been meters ... miles is 'ml' ... i'm from the UK so it must mean different in other places, sorry i should have put meters
Gary

In your case, the kitchen is the next stop.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 8, 2013 1:23 AM PST
In reply to: 50 mile?

Put the router in LOS of the target and then off to the kitchen to soup up the WiFi. Here's the video.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOBfxbpxosA

50 meters might not need anything but I find folk stick the router in the basement then ask why WiFi is so terrible.
Bob

router upstairs
by keithandgary / February 8, 2013 5:24 AM PST

my router is upstairs and my uncle has an Edimax EW-7612UAN V - it's a 3db, 300 Mbps usb antenna ... but he signal is weak and will not work if we put a usb cable longer than 3m on it Sad

So did you stretch the truth?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 8, 2013 5:30 AM PST
In reply to: router upstairs

I thought you wrote "50m away from in LOS" so what are you saying here?

If it's not in Line Of Sight (LOS) then it's not and all bets are off. You can forget about 300 Mbps since that's under ideal conditions such as 6 meters or less with no obstructions. Try plain old 802.11g settings on the router.
Bob

They use meters in the UK?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 8, 2013 3:45 AM PST
In reply to: 50 mile?

Weren't it yards? And miles in stead of km? And lb's in stead of kg?

Kees

meters in the UK
by keithandgary / February 8, 2013 5:18 AM PST

LOL ... i live in spain now .... but there's so many foreigners in the UK ... it could be anything now Wink

Re: foreigners
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 8, 2013 5:23 AM PST
In reply to: meters in the UK

There live many foreigners in Spain also. You're one of them Wink .
he world is getting ever more international.

Kees

I thought they used the yard to hang us all.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 8, 2013 5:24 AM PST
