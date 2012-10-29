Networking & Wireless forum

Question

Wireless connection keeps dropping

by 111sara111 / October 29, 2012 7:23 AM PDT

For the past few days, the wireless internet connection has been dropping every few minutes or so. It works fine for a few minutes, then it drops and this usually lasts for a minute or two, then it comes back again.

One time I called my ISP and she suggested changing the channel of the wireless router, this stopped the connection from dropping for the rest of the day, but then the same thing would happen again the next morning. I have tried disconnecting both the wireless router and the modem and then powering them up again, this doesn't seem to help. I have tried resetting the router, this doesn't seem to help either.

The wired connection on my desktop works fine and hasn't dropped at all, this is only a problem that affects my laptop and other devices connected wirelessly. In addition, the signal is always showed as being very strong but it drops anyways. What could this be? Could it be my wireless router just needs to be replaced?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Wireless connection keeps dropping
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Wireless connection keeps dropping
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
I'd need to hear more but the channel does matter.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 29, 2012 7:30 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
More info
by 111sara111 / October 29, 2012 7:49 AM PDT

It had always been on channel 1, until the ISP lady I called suggested I change it to channel 6 (the highest). Not sure if this was by coincidence, but the rest of the day the wireless connection was working fine. Then the next day as it was dropping again I decided to try to change the channel again myself, this time to 4. No difference.

I doubt anyone else is using my connection because it is already password protected and on the WPA2-PSK setting.

I am running Windows 7 and the wireless router is a Cisco DPC2325, it is about 2 years old now.

If this helps, when I am trying to connect my Playstation 3 to the wireless connection, sometimes I get errors like "you have been disconnected from the access point" and "this is a DNS error."

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The DNS message is good to know.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 29, 2012 7:54 AM PDT
In reply to: More info

Drops are common for too many reasons but a DNS issue is usually easy to fix. I change the DNS to google DNS as noted at https://developers.google.com/speed/public-dns/docs/using?hl=ja That is the COMPLETE guide for those that need it.

What else do we know? Basements are bad locations for routers but you continually hear that's where they are put. Hiding the SSID is bad. Odd spaces and characters in the SSID can be an issue.

Yes age can hurt too. That's why I carry a spare WiFi router with me on such calls.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.