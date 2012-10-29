Wireless connection keeps dropping

For the past few days, the wireless internet connection has been dropping every few minutes or so. It works fine for a few minutes, then it drops and this usually lasts for a minute or two, then it comes back again.



One time I called my ISP and she suggested changing the channel of the wireless router, this stopped the connection from dropping for the rest of the day, but then the same thing would happen again the next morning. I have tried disconnecting both the wireless router and the modem and then powering them up again, this doesn't seem to help. I have tried resetting the router, this doesn't seem to help either.



The wired connection on my desktop works fine and hasn't dropped at all, this is only a problem that affects my laptop and other devices connected wirelessly. In addition, the signal is always showed as being very strong but it drops anyways. What could this be? Could it be my wireless router just needs to be replaced?