Link only -> http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=wgps606
Not exactly sure which forum to put this in, but hopefully this is correct. In my office I have an apple wireless router. In my living room I have a Samsung TV and Blu Ray player that need ethernet access. Is there any way to send the wireless signal into the living room to a device that then sends this signal to these two devices via ethernet? My cable router needs to stay in the office. I think a wireless brige with a hub may be the solution, but I wanted to bounce this off of you guys. Thanks in advance.