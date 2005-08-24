Wireless Adapters

Then yes.
Can I use a USB External adapter instead of a wireless card for a laptop? Such as a 802.11g Wireless USB Stick.
Thanks for any assist.
mm
mm
USB 1.1 or 2? Either will work for plain internet, but the faster USB 2 is needed for reasonable network transfer speeds. Is the operating system Windows XP? That is needed for the best security levels (WPA) as the older operating systems don't support high security without additional software. Also consider the physical equipment. The wireless card slips into to the slot and just has the end sticking out. The USB adapter has a wire that drapes across the desk and you have to find a place to put the antenna. The USB ports are popular gathering places for all sorts of other external devices - printer, iPod, memory key, etc. for which there are no other options for connecting, and this would just add to the competition for port docking rights. And then there is the reason for having a laptop in the first place - portability. When the laptop is moved from place to place, the card is one piece that just slips into its slot while the USB adapter requires an effort to set up and rearrange every time. My suggestion for a laptop would be the card unless you have a compelling reason for some nuance that only a USB adapter can satisfy.
dw
