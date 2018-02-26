Wirefly.com -if you've used them, file BBB complaint!

I just checked out wirefly.com on the BBB, and they seem to be in good standing, saying they have resolved all their customer complaints/issues.
If you've had a negative experience with wirefly.com, I suggest you file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau (bbb.com). Hopefully, they can help get your issue resolved. Also, if wirefly gets enough complaints, maybe the BBB can warn people against using them.
