Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

winxp sp2

by kenwrthy64o65 / January 29, 2005 4:55 AM PST

This program crashed my computer by trailing a trojan virus incognito through my firewall because I invited the SP2 to enter safely. I had to send my computer to a tech to remove the virus and when she seen the SP2 on my computer she asked to illiminate. Many people in my city are having the same problems. Cant MS fix this? If so, how?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: winxp sp2
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: winxp sp2
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Not SP2
by Yew / January 29, 2005 5:03 AM PST
In reply to: winxp sp2

Sounds like you already had problems and they were just made worse by SP2.

Spyware is an ever increasing threat to Windows users who still stupidly use IE as their web browser. SP2 will often times bring down a badly infested system, but then again, the spyware would have done the same thing in time.

Running an XP box without SP2 on it is stupid and irresponsible. You're making yourself a bigger target to automated scanning programs looking for known exploits to use.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
winxp sp2
by sp_100 / January 29, 2005 5:48 AM PST
In reply to: winxp sp2
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.