Sounds like you already had problems and they were just made worse by SP2.
Spyware is an ever increasing threat to Windows users who still stupidly use IE as their web browser. SP2 will often times bring down a badly infested system, but then again, the spyware would have done the same thing in time.
Running an XP box without SP2 on it is stupid and irresponsible. You're making yourself a bigger target to automated scanning programs looking for known exploits to use.
This program crashed my computer by trailing a trojan virus incognito through my firewall because I invited the SP2 to enter safely. I had to send my computer to a tech to remove the virus and when she seen the SP2 on my computer she asked to illiminate. Many people in my city are having the same problems. Cant MS fix this? If so, how?