WinWord paste is stuck-how do I stop/fix?

I'm such a newbie that I'm not sure what to put for my PC and OS info. I'm on a dell that was given to me and no idea where to get the info on it. OS is windows XP. It has winword installed on it, which I use often.



I was using the copy/paste to store info from the net in a word document. I tried to copy someone's name and paste it as I was storing a quote. the name was linked and when the cursor went over a tiny box next to the name, a small box popped up. I highlighted the name and copied it, went to the document and used ctrl+v to paste. Now it is just sitting there with the cursor as an hourglass.



HOw do I stop it without loosing all the info/doc? I typed several pages and don't want to loose them. I think I must have highlighted and copied that tiny box/button too and that's what's doing it. I've searched the internet for 2 hours and haven't found anything yet. Please help.