WinWord paste is stuck-how do I stop/fix?

by DreamCatcherSS / December 6, 2009 6:09 AM PST

I'm such a newbie that I'm not sure what to put for my PC and OS info. I'm on a dell that was given to me and no idea where to get the info on it. OS is windows XP. It has winword installed on it, which I use often.

I was using the copy/paste to store info from the net in a word document. I tried to copy someone's name and paste it as I was storing a quote. the name was linked and when the cursor went over a tiny box next to the name, a small box popped up. I highlighted the name and copied it, went to the document and used ctrl+v to paste. Now it is just sitting there with the cursor as an hourglass.

HOw do I stop it without loosing all the info/doc? I typed several pages and don't want to loose them. I think I must have highlighted and copied that tiny box/button too and that's what's doing it. I've searched the internet for 2 hours and haven't found anything yet. Please help. Happy

All you can do ...
by Kees Bakker / December 6, 2009 6:33 AM PST

is abort the program and hope you checked the option to store an 'autorecovery' document every 10 minutes in the options. Then you only lose 10 minutes of work, at most, if you restart Word.

Kees

Collapse -
Was hoping I wouldn't have to, but...
by DreamCatcherSS / December 6, 2009 7:36 AM PST
In reply to: All you can do ...

ok, thanks Happy

