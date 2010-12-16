Windows 7 forum

General discussion

Winows 7 defrags flash drives - is this good?

by tim63 / December 16, 2010 12:14 PM PST

It seems that by default the Windows 7 automatic defragger will defrag all drives on a system. If I have a flash drive inserted at the time defragger starts up, it will defrag that too. I have manually defragged a flash drive with it, so it will happily do so.

The general advice about flash drives is that they don't need defragging and it can actually shorten their already limited life span. Is this something to be concerned about?

Defrag in the task scheduler will accept parameters, such as specifying drive letters. Will specifying only hard drives this way work?

Defragging in general
by Jimmy Greystone / December 16, 2010 9:54 PM PST

Defragging in general isn't necessary and doesn't lead to the magical performance increases or any of the other nonsense people think it does. At best, you may see (very) modest performance gains in highly specific areas, which will be fleeting in nature. There's also no diagnostic function to defragging whatsoever.

But, assuming you have time to waste on a pointless activity, then I would say that defragging would be even more of a waste on flash drives because each flash cell only has a finite number of writes before it gives out. You're wasting those write cycles by shuffling the files around defragmenting. Also, flash drives do not operate in the same way as platter based drives, so using a program that is designed around optimizing files for platter based drives before we started having drives with 8-64MB of onboard buffer RAM standard, really is a solution in search of a problem with flash drives.

So to recap quickly: Defragmenting in general is pointless, albeit largely harmless; defragmenting a flash drive is pointless and detrimental.

(NT) Great response, informative with relevant information Thanks
by claudestephane / December 17, 2010 6:38 AM PST
In reply to: Defragging in general
A Solution
by tim63 / December 18, 2010 7:11 AM PST
In reply to: Defragging in general

According to several other opinions I respect, defragmenting a drive can noticeably help, especially if it's highly fragmented and an application reads and writes large files. A goal of Windows 7 was to improve performance, and, FWIW, MS included scheduled defragmenting. The problem is it defragments all drives, including flash drives and SD cards. A flash drive or card used as a Readyboost drive may not get very defragmented, but, as you say, defragmenting one is pointless and detrimental.

I since discovered how to avoid the problem with these steps:

1. Right click a drive in Windows Explorer
2. Click on Properties - Tools - Defragment Now - Configure Schedule
3. Click on Select Disks and check only hard drives listed, and uncheck new disks
4. Set the scheduled time you want, such as once a week at a time the computer is idle

Like I said
by Jimmy Greystone / December 18, 2010 7:25 AM PST
In reply to: A Solution

Like I said... Completely worthless save a few highly specific operations, and those will be fleeting in nature.

Defrag a flash drive?
by fderigge / December 21, 2010 2:51 AM PST
In reply to: A Solution

I often wondered why Windows even bothered to offer the suggestion, now I know which I already knew was obvious.....it's a FLASH drive! Thanks!

Windows 7
by dolbyg / December 20, 2010 1:04 AM PST

There you have another good reason to not upgrade to Windows 7. I am using Windows XP on all computers.
Never defrag Flash memory. A single defrag session can re-write the same section many times, but each section has a life expectancy of only about 1000 writes.

Windows 7 now.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 20, 2010 6:04 AM PST

At the office we have few XP machines left. Mostly to answer if our apps run on it. We had to leave it behind as uptime was costing us dearly.

Love the new reliability.
Bob

