Winows 7 defrags flash drives - is this good?

Defragging in general isn't necessary and doesn't lead to the magical performance increases or any of the other nonsense people think it does. At best, you may see (very) modest performance gains in highly specific areas, which will be fleeting in nature. There's also no diagnostic function to defragging whatsoever.
But, assuming you have time to waste on a pointless activity, then I would say that defragging would be even more of a waste on flash drives because each flash cell only has a finite number of writes before it gives out. You're wasting those write cycles by shuffling the files around defragmenting. Also, flash drives do not operate in the same way as platter based drives, so using a program that is designed around optimizing files for platter based drives before we started having drives with 8-64MB of onboard buffer RAM standard, really is a solution in search of a problem with flash drives.
So to recap quickly: Defragmenting in general is pointless, albeit largely harmless; defragmenting a flash drive is pointless and detrimental.
It seems that by default the Windows 7 automatic defragger will defrag all drives on a system. If I have a flash drive inserted at the time defragger starts up, it will defrag that too. I have manually defragged a flash drive with it, so it will happily do so.
The general advice about flash drives is that they don't need defragging and it can actually shorten their already limited life span. Is this something to be concerned about?
Defrag in the task scheduler will accept parameters, such as specifying drive letters. Will specifying only hard drives this way work?