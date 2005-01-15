Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Windows XP won't detect my monitor or sound?

by neomonki / January 15, 2005 4:13 AM PST

Hi. I'm wondering if anyone can help me here ...

I have Dell Insprion 8500 laptop with windows XP pro.

now recently I got a new hard drive from Dell to replace the original one that had a problem on it. The thing is I don't know how to get my original factory settings on this new hard drive. all I have is the win XP reinstallation CD that I got with the laptop so when I install XP, it won't detect my monitor or sound. And my monitor has the wider resolution so it won't give me any options to select my wider resolution anymore.

Not only that but it won't automatically connect to the internet like it's suppsoed to.

I'm not an expert with these things so a detailed explanaition would be appreciated. Thanks.

3 total posts
Collapse -
CD for the drivers?
by glb613 / January 15, 2005 9:09 AM PST

Every Dell desktop I've owned has come with a resource CD or a CD with the drivers required for the hardware installed. Are you sure you don't have one? It should have been included with the other CDs that came with the notebook. I would recommend you call Dell and request a replacement.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Drivers
by SylentStar / January 15, 2005 9:55 AM PST

You wrote: "And my monitor has the wider resolution so it won't give me any options to select my wider resolution anymore."

You see something, hmm? Good.
***
First, just try to locate the drivers for your monitor. Visit the manufacturor (website), or use Google. Usually, the instructions (how to install) are included in a text file or directly in the download page.
If you succeed, the rest is a piece of cake!

About your Internet connection, maybe you need to adjust yourself the settings in "Network Setup Wizard", I don't know because I don't have enough informations about your problem.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
