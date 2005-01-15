Windows XP won't detect my monitor or sound?

Every Dell desktop I've owned has come with a resource CD or a CD with the drivers required for the hardware installed. Are you sure you don't have one? It should have been included with the other CDs that came with the notebook. I would recommend you call Dell and request a replacement.
Hi. I'm wondering if anyone can help me here ...
I have Dell Insprion 8500 laptop with windows XP pro.
now recently I got a new hard drive from Dell to replace the original one that had a problem on it. The thing is I don't know how to get my original factory settings on this new hard drive. all I have is the win XP reinstallation CD that I got with the laptop so when I install XP, it won't detect my monitor or sound. And my monitor has the wider resolution so it won't give me any options to select my wider resolution anymore.
Not only that but it won't automatically connect to the internet like it's suppsoed to.
I'm not an expert with these things so a detailed explanaition would be appreciated. Thanks.