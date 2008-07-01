Insert the disk and restart the computer.
Press any key to boot from cd
Choose install.
Do the agreement.
Now it's your choice, If you want to just repair it, it will do so without losing any files and folders(Hopefully. This is why we backup any files and folders we cannot afford to lose)
Follow the instructions.
Remember to go to Dell's website and download and install the drivers in this order.
Desktop System Software or Notebook System Software
Chipset or SMBus driver
Processor Driver (if applicable)
Video
Audio (sound)
Input Drivers (keyboard/mouse)
Modem
Network Card
Also you'll have to get all your Windows Updates again.
Rick
I am trying to reinstall Windows XP on a Dell 4700. When the installation disc in placed in the CD drive and the disc is booted from the CD drive, all the files load ok. Then it says "Set up is starting Windows". When it gets to the screen which says "Welcome to Set Up", there are 3 choices. Set up Windows XP, Repair, or Exit set up. If you press any of the choices, none work. The screen just sits there. Any help getting Windows XP to set up would be appreciated!