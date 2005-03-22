Windows XP, video editing and firewire 800 woes - HELP

but from my experience in posts on these forums I would suggest you check your power supply unit.
You say you've just installed a 400GB firewire drive and I wonder if the psu is now up to the task.
I understand anything under 450w may not be enough.
But with my limited knowledge, I am ready to be "flamed" for this advice,
Mark
Okay, here?s my story:
I was very happy last week when I got my Lacie Big Disk ? a 400gb firewire 800 drive that I got specifically to use for video editing. With it, I got a firewire 800 pci card for my PC - a P4 3.06 with 1gb of ram and 560 gb of internal hard drive space (4 IDE drives). There?s also a Soundblaster Audigy 2 ZS and a Radeon 9000 Pro video card, all running on an Intel PEBT2 Motherboard.
Unfortunately, ever since I began using this drive, my computer has been randomly restarting and it?s driving me crazy. Anytime the drive is under intense use, which shouldn?t be a problem considering this is what it was designed for, the computer restarts.
I?ve tried everything ? a firmware upgrade for the drive, patches from Microsoft?s website, a driver update for video and sound cards and it continues to do the same thing.
I?d be very grateful if anyone can help me solve this problem ? I?m pretty sure it?s a hardware conflict of some sort, but I could be wrong.
Thanks