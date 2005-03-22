Computer Help forum

Windows XP, video editing and firewire 800 woes - HELP

by videoguy220 / March 22, 2005 12:31 PM PST

Okay, here?s my story:

I was very happy last week when I got my Lacie Big Disk ? a 400gb firewire 800 drive that I got specifically to use for video editing. With it, I got a firewire 800 pci card for my PC - a P4 3.06 with 1gb of ram and 560 gb of internal hard drive space (4 IDE drives). There?s also a Soundblaster Audigy 2 ZS and a Radeon 9000 Pro video card, all running on an Intel PEBT2 Motherboard.

Unfortunately, ever since I began using this drive, my computer has been randomly restarting and it?s driving me crazy. Anytime the drive is under intense use, which shouldn?t be a problem considering this is what it was designed for, the computer restarts.

I?ve tried everything ? a firmware upgrade for the drive, patches from Microsoft?s website, a driver update for video and sound cards and it continues to do the same thing.

I?d be very grateful if anyone can help me solve this problem ? I?m pretty sure it?s a hardware conflict of some sort, but I could be wrong.

Thanks

I'm no expert with hardware problems
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 22, 2005 7:25 PM PST

but from my experience in posts on these forums I would suggest you check your power supply unit.

You say you've just installed a 400GB firewire drive and I wonder if the psu is now up to the task.

I understand anything under 450w may not be enough.

But with my limited knowledge, I am ready to be "flamed" for this advice, Happy

Mark

Let me be blunt.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 22, 2005 8:13 PM PST

The stories about hard drives on (PC) Firewire continue to mount. Bow in the direction of Redmond then Silicon Valley then plug it into USB 2.0.

There is no known solid fix for hard drives on firewire. Get over this and you'll be happier.

Moan about it and proceed to have issues if you must but after a year of such, I have my answer.

Bob

