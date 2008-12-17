Windows XP Update Endless Loop

At Windows update clicking "Express" results in getting a page that "Validates" my Windows programs then sends me back to the Update window where the same thing happens again. I cannot get past these two windows and therefore cannot get updates.
Any ideas?
FYI My Computer is a Gateway 610, running Gateway Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition Version 2002, with SP3, Pentium 4 CPU 3.GHz 2.99GHz and 2.00GB RAM.
I usually use Firefox for internet service, but keep IE7 for updates, which it seems I'm not getting. I have a friend who has the same problem, a different computer, however.
Thanks for all you do,
Frank
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.