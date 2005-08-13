Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Windows XP System Restore

by Daviddude / August 13, 2005 3:37 AM PDT

I thought that I could go back to day 1 with system restore and just now I opened system restore to see if I could, and to my surprise my system restore only goes back to May 2005. I bought this computer in February 2005.

Is there a limit to system restore and how long it keeps restore points??

Thanks

the amount of disk space is usually set by XP
by jonah jones / August 13, 2005 3:57 AM PDT

To allocate more disk space for archiving restore points
Open System Properties.
Select a drive from the Available drives box by clicking it, and then click Settings. If you have only one drive or partition, it is selected for you.
In the Drive <drive:>settings box, move the Disk space to use slider to change the disk space allocation for System Restore. Note that you cannot exceed 12 percent of the available disk space.
Notes

To open System Properties, click Start, point to Settings, click Control Panel, and then double-click System. In the System Properties dialog box, click the System Restore tab.
System Restore requires at least 200 MB of available space on the hard disk (or the partition that contains your operating system folder). For best performance and protection, you should allocate more space.

By default, when the operating system installs System Restore on your computer, it allocates approximately 12 percent of the available disk space to System Restore to archive restore points.


jonah

Collapse -
System Restore is set to max 12%
by Daviddude / August 13, 2005 4:00 AM PDT

So that is the max, and I guess that I have used all 12% so system restore purges the old restore points automatically?

I didn't know it would do that. I learned something else new today.

Collapse -
just an idle thought here
by jonah jones / August 13, 2005 4:05 AM PDT

that could be a good reason not to partition a hard disk...

*thinks* 12% of (non-partitioned) 80G versus 12% of 3-5G partiton = a LOT of restore points ((((:-)))))


.

Collapse -
hard drive space
by Daviddude / August 13, 2005 4:28 AM PDT

I have a 160 GB hard drive formatted NTFS which means I have 141 GB of space and it has only one partition on it...so disk space isn't an issue...

Collapse -
so.......if my 12%
by jonah jones / August 13, 2005 4:48 AM PDT
In reply to: hard drive space

is just over 9G, and i have restore points going back to May 16, you should be able to go a lot further back (unless restore was turned off?)


.

Collapse -
System Restore Hasn't Been Turned Off
by Daviddude / August 13, 2005 4:52 AM PDT
In reply to: so.......if my 12%

I have never turned off my system restore or even changed a setting on it...

Collapse -
ooops....forgot to mention
by jonah jones / August 13, 2005 4:01 AM PDT

as the available space fills up, XP will discard the 'oldest' restore point everytime a knew one is made...


.

