Windows XP suddenly slow to load login screen

by cstang68 / March 21, 2008 9:39 AM PDT

My system is rather old (athlon T-Bird 1 Ghz chip, Asus A7V mobo, 1280 megs ram) and I have never had this problem before.

Just recently it will load the black screen with the XP logo and the moving dots at the bottom, then it will switch to a black screen and it takes about 6 minutes for the blue login screen to appear.

This used to take less than 30 seconds. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

I don't believe that I added any new software or changed any settings before this started happening.

Add more info
by cstang68 / March 21, 2008 9:45 AM PDT

I forgot to add that once the login screen appears windows loads quickly and I do not have any performance issues with running games or CAD programs.

Those symptoms usually mean
by lacsr / March 21, 2008 9:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Add more info

That a driver or service is looking for a solution or you are having a hardware issue. The delay means Windows is trying to solve a problem. If you just updated drivers, then that would be the place to start. If not, then probably a hardware device is failing. If you are really sincere on solving this, it can be a long procedure.
On a machine as old as that one could be, it is most likely a hardware device starting to fail. You can start by removing everything that you do not absolutely need to startup. If it is OK, then reinstall one device at a time until the symptom returns. The last device installed is the culprit.
If you cannot or do not have the knowledge to start this project, we can help.

Fixed
by cstang68 / March 22, 2008 3:11 AM PDT

I just ran an error check on the hard drive. It found bad sectors in the bootstat.dat file and repaired it. The computer boots up fine now.

