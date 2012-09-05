Windows XP SP2 possible virus infestation

when you logon to a different user account?
If you do not have another user account log on the the default ADMINISTRATOR account in Safe Mode and use it to create a new user account.
Tell us what happens.
Symptoms:
Desk top Shortcuts do not work
Cant acess the intennet
Cant acess control panel, search, msconfig, regedit, outlook, when I click on an internet shortcut on the desk top, all i get is a flash.
None of the left click Start/menu work, right click items work
During reboot my tool bars go away, have similar problems when booting in safe mode.
I have full acess to my to my home network.
Running office 2003
At this time I am not having this problem on non-email computers.( thats how I'm doing this communication)
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated
Thanks in advance.
billbobarnes