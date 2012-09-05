Windows Legacy OS forum

Resolved Question

Windows XP SP2 possible virus infestation

by annmacaw / September 5, 2012 6:48 AM PDT

Symptoms:
Desk top Shortcuts do not work
Cant acess the intennet
Cant acess control panel, search, msconfig, regedit, outlook, when I click on an internet shortcut on the desk top, all i get is a flash.
None of the left click Start/menu work, right click items work
During reboot my tool bars go away, have similar problems when booting in safe mode.
I have full acess to my to my home network.
Running office 2003
At this time I am not having this problem on non-email computers.( thats how I'm doing this communication)
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated
Thanks in advance.
billbobarnes

annmacaw has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
9 total posts
Clarification Request
Do you see the same symptoms ...
by Edward ODaniel / September 5, 2012 7:12 AM PDT

when you logon to a different user account?

If you do not have another user account log on the the default ADMINISTRATOR account in Safe Mode and use it to create a new user account.

Tell us what happens.

Windows XP SP2 possible virus infestation
by annmacaw / September 5, 2012 10:57 PM PDT

Created new admin account .
When I log off it comes right back to the origional admin account it will not let me change accounts. Checked in explorer after reboot and it did not creat the new account.
Also it will not let my Microsoft Intellipoint software start.

Windows XP SP2 possible virus infestation
by annmacaw / September 6, 2012 12:34 AM PDT

Using the start/ run "control panel", in normal boot, I tried to creat another admin account of the same name that I used in the safe mode , it said there was already an account of that name, but it does not show up in explorer.
If I go to the .exe for outlook it will run but will not DL mail items, but it did let me backup my PST file.

The above 3 posts are clarification, still having this prob
by billbobarnes / September 7, 2012 5:10 AM PDT

Thanks in advance
any help will be appreciated.

New user accounts ...
by Edward ODaniel / September 8, 2012 10:26 AM PDT

don't show up in Explorer until AFTER you have logged into the new account.

If the new account is not showing up in the logon screen open Control Panel then open the Users applet. Now select the "Change the way users log on or off" and UNCHECK the top checkbox where it says to use the welcome screen. Now re-boot and in the logon box type in the new user and password and you should be logged into the new account.

You can change back to the Use Welcome screen if you want.

Sometimes you reinstall
by spittsp / September 7, 2012 11:20 AM PDT

Sometimes you have to concede that it is totally broken and just reinstall Windows XP.

(NT) Thanks
by annmacaw / September 12, 2012 5:43 AM PDT
Just a note about user switching. Is it "ON"?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 7, 2012 5:18 AM PDT
