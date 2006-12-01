Windows XP screen drop in less than 5 seconds

Windows Legacy OS forum

by Briandp / December 1, 2006 3:06 AM PST

Three days ago I received a notice on the computer that Windows XP was having a problem and I needed to place my SP2 disk in the drive and press OK to correct the problem. It advised that if I did not correct the problem Windows would become Unstable. I had three choices: "OK", "Remind Me Late", and "Cancel". I was in a hurry and reached across the chair to click on Remind Me Later and I hit OK instead. That blew it. It has taken me three days to get the system to run fairly good, but not to the level it was at. MY PROBLEMS is that when I bring up windows such as: msconfig, regedit, dxdiag, e-mail support windows for Microsoft support, intenet upgrade windows, they come up but drop off after 2 to 5 seconds. In addition, my antivirus programs, Symantec Norton Internet Security has failed and cannot be reinstalled at this time. At least until I get the problems worked out. Also, when I would try to enter a title in the subject window, just like the one above this message body, I would get a Windows failure notification window and once I select to send or not to send the internet explorer would drop and need to be restarted.

Any Ideas, Please.
Briandp

Just a couple of Thoughts.....
by tobeach / December 1, 2006 3:24 PM PST

When you did the put in disk & OK, you basically did a "dirty re-install". SP2 installs are *extremely* sensitive to any spyware, malware, viruses that might be on machine at time of install. In new upgrade installs from SP1, this is the leading cause of failure.

I'm not sure what to recommend at this point given the various "disabilities" you describe.

As a work-around, I think I would suggest you go to a discount computer shop and purchase a USB Mass Storage device(s) either 2x 512 Megs or 1 Gig. You should be able to get for <$30.

I would then go to a friends (known to be clean) computer and use it to download various programs to the USB flash drive. This you can take home and ,with a little luck, install without having to use internet at this point. You can send from USB to "My Documents" & run from there.

First I would tackle Virus/Spy/Malware.Get & use:
Norton Removal Tool (you need to get rid of this first as it may prevent other helpers from installing properly):
http://service1.symantec.com/SUPPORT/tsgeninfo.nsf/docid/2005033108162039?Open&src=&docid=2001092114452606&nsf=nav.nsf&view=docid&dtype=&prod=&ver=&osv=&osv_lvl=

Get & save to USB & use all of the following (probably in about his order):

Stinger (free standing malware remover), can be run right from USB(no need to "INSTALL"). After downloading, re-name the exe to something else to prevent some Trojans from attacking it by name. I named mine to : bumblebee.exe : http://vil.nai.com/vil/stinger/

AVG Anti-Spy 7.5 (formerly EWIDO). 30 day free full version trial after 30 days becomes just scanner with manual update if you don't buy. You need to go on net to update before running unless you also manually download & save current defs from their site.
See this post for link & instructions:
http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7813-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=1313&messageID=2056718 Also AVG Free AV HERE

To get around IE for now(better not to use it normally anyway)get
Sun Java 5.0 (JRE)update 10: http://java.sun.com/j2se/1.5.0/download.jsp

Install that before installing Mozilla Firefox 1.xx or 2.0:
http://www.mozilla.com/

That combination should allow you to get on web successfully so you can also run an online scan at: http://uk.trendmicro-europe.com/enterprise/products/housecall_launch.php

At this point you should be able to get more online help here to clear up SP2 install on now clean machine. Good Luck!! Happy

What was the exact message?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 1, 2006 7:46 PM PST

It would be unusual for Windows to tell you to place an SP2 disk in the drive, because SP2 isn't a repair feature of Windows, it is just an upgrade, (albeit a major upgrade). SP2 doesn't come on a disk, (although it can be obtained from Microsoft on a disk or burned from a downloaded file.

Also, I am not sure I have ever come across a situation where, out of the blue, Windows says to place an XP Install disk in the drive. So I am interested in the message, and the circumstances leading up to this message.

Mark

Reply to Mark
by Briandp / December 4, 2006 6:01 AM PST

Mark:

I have no idea as to what was going on. I was away from the computer preparing to leave the house when I just happend to look over at it and say a window in the middle of my desktop. When I looked at it there was an error listed, I do not recall what it was because I was intending on checking the "remind me later" button. I did not that it advised that I insert the SP2 disk, I have two of them. I too was a little confused by that request, but I was not intending on doing anything about it at the time. I went to check the Remind Me Later button and because I was reaching over the back of the chair, I missed it and hit "OK". It went away and it was not until I returned later on that I found I had a problem.

In doing that I damaged something. If I try to do an e-mail to support or an informtion forum in Internet Explorer, the second I start entering a title entry I get a failure and the microsoft notification window comes up. If I try to bring up a utility such as the dxdiag, or msconfig, they come up but cancel out within 5 seconds. If I try to bring up the antivirus screen, that too will go away within 5 seconds.

Right now I have got the computer working fairly well, but still get the vanishing screen problem on utility type programs.

