Windows XP screen drop in less than 5 seconds

When you did the put in disk & OK, you basically did a "dirty re-install". SP2 installs are *extremely* sensitive to any spyware, malware, viruses that might be on machine at time of install. In new upgrade installs from SP1, this is the leading cause of failure.
I'm not sure what to recommend at this point given the various "disabilities" you describe.
As a work-around, I think I would suggest you go to a discount computer shop and purchase a USB Mass Storage device(s) either 2x 512 Megs or 1 Gig. You should be able to get for <$30.
I would then go to a friends (known to be clean) computer and use it to download various programs to the USB flash drive. This you can take home and ,with a little luck, install without having to use internet at this point. You can send from USB to "My Documents" & run from there.
First I would tackle Virus/Spy/Malware.Get & use:
Norton Removal Tool (you need to get rid of this first as it may prevent other helpers from installing properly):
http://service1.symantec.com/SUPPORT/tsgeninfo.nsf/docid/2005033108162039?Open&src=&docid=2001092114452606&nsf=nav.nsf&view=docid&dtype=&prod=&ver=&osv=&osv_lvl=
Get & save to USB & use all of the following (probably in about his order):
Stinger (free standing malware remover), can be run right from USB(no need to "INSTALL"). After downloading, re-name the exe to something else to prevent some Trojans from attacking it by name. I named mine to : bumblebee.exe : http://vil.nai.com/vil/stinger/
AVG Anti-Spy 7.5 (formerly EWIDO). 30 day free full version trial after 30 days becomes just scanner with manual update if you don't buy. You need to go on net to update before running unless you also manually download & save current defs from their site.
See this post for link & instructions:
http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7813-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=1313&messageID=2056718 Also AVG Free AV HERE
To get around IE for now(better not to use it normally anyway)get
Sun Java 5.0 (JRE)update 10: http://java.sun.com/j2se/1.5.0/download.jsp
Install that before installing Mozilla Firefox 1.xx or 2.0:
http://www.mozilla.com/
That combination should allow you to get on web successfully so you can also run an online scan at: http://uk.trendmicro-europe.com/enterprise/products/housecall_launch.php
At this point you should be able to get more online help here to clear up SP2 install on now clean machine. Good Luck!!
Three days ago I received a notice on the computer that Windows XP was having a problem and I needed to place my SP2 disk in the drive and press OK to correct the problem. It advised that if I did not correct the problem Windows would become Unstable. I had three choices: "OK", "Remind Me Late", and "Cancel". I was in a hurry and reached across the chair to click on Remind Me Later and I hit OK instead. That blew it. It has taken me three days to get the system to run fairly good, but not to the level it was at. MY PROBLEMS is that when I bring up windows such as: msconfig, regedit, dxdiag, e-mail support windows for Microsoft support, intenet upgrade windows, they come up but drop off after 2 to 5 seconds. In addition, my antivirus programs, Symantec Norton Internet Security has failed and cannot be reinstalled at this time. At least until I get the problems worked out. Also, when I would try to enter a title in the subject window, just like the one above this message body, I would get a Windows failure notification window and once I select to send or not to send the internet explorer would drop and need to be restarted.
Any Ideas, Please.
Briandp