Windows XP screen drop in less than 5 seconds

When you did the put in disk & OK, you basically did a "dirty re-install". SP2 installs are *extremely* sensitive to any spyware, malware, viruses that might be on machine at time of install. In new upgrade installs from SP1, this is the leading cause of failure.



I'm not sure what to recommend at this point given the various "disabilities" you describe.



As a work-around, I think I would suggest you go to a discount computer shop and purchase a USB Mass Storage device(s) either 2x 512 Megs or 1 Gig. You should be able to get for <$30.



I would then go to a friends (known to be clean) computer and use it to download various programs to the USB flash drive. This you can take home and ,with a little luck, install without having to use internet at this point. You can send from USB to "My Documents" & run from there.



First I would tackle Virus/Spy/Malware.Get & use:

Norton Removal Tool (you need to get rid of this first as it may prevent other helpers from installing properly):

http://service1.symantec.com/SUPPORT/tsgeninfo.nsf/docid/2005033108162039?Open&src=&docid=2001092114452606&nsf=nav.nsf&view=docid&dtype=&prod=&ver=&osv=&osv_lvl=



Get & save to USB & use all of the following (probably in about his order):



Stinger (free standing malware remover), can be run right from USB(no need to "INSTALL"). After downloading, re-name the exe to something else to prevent some Trojans from attacking it by name. I named mine to : bumblebee.exe : http://vil.nai.com/vil/stinger/



AVG Anti-Spy 7.5 (formerly EWIDO). 30 day free full version trial after 30 days becomes just scanner with manual update if you don't buy. You need to go on net to update before running unless you also manually download & save current defs from their site.

See this post for link & instructions:

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7813-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=1313&messageID=2056718 Also AVG Free AV HERE



To get around IE for now(better not to use it normally anyway)get

Sun Java 5.0 (JRE)update 10: http://java.sun.com/j2se/1.5.0/download.jsp



Install that before installing Mozilla Firefox 1.xx or 2.0:

http://www.mozilla.com/



That combination should allow you to get on web successfully so you can also run an online scan at: http://uk.trendmicro-europe.com/enterprise/products/housecall_launch.php



At this point you should be able to get more online help here to clear up SP2 install on now clean machine. Good Luck!!