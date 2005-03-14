Windows XP Media Center vs. XP Pro

Since XP Pro and Home are at the core the same, it's much like asking to compare the tootsie roll core of the tootsie pop flavors.
In short, same OS, different features...
Bob
Hi - I am considering purchasing an HP Pavillion zd8000. The main question/concern I have is this:
Is XP Media Center based on XP Pro with all the media bells and whistles added, or as I read in a CNET article from Dec 2004, is it based on XP Home. I called HP and their frienly phone rep said XP Media Center is "Definitely" based on XP Pro....but well, never trust a salesperson?!?
I need the XP Pro for my day to day use - the media center stuff just makes this a better purchase due to the added features.
Thanks!