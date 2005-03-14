Windows XP Media Center vs. XP Pro

If you are required to log in to your office NT Domain tree from home you must have XP Pro to do the job. This can be used to give you authentication, DHCP, MS Mail Server to use with full Outlook, and the entire Back Office suite. Lots of capabilities both on site and at home, especially when using a secure tunneling scheme such as VPN. Those at the office are using NAT IP addresses starting with 192 or 10 as a further protection; and to get into your corporate network you will need to get a phony IP too assigned by DHCP. But, the main thing is Pro supports Domains, so if you need to connect to your domain from home you need Pro. Ask your IT shop.



As for XP Media Center edition, who knows? You might want to couch your question as to whether Media Center supports NT Domains and see what answer you get. If your IT folks are experienced they may have had a difficult support case in the past where the employee purchased Media Center edition thinking it was an extension of XP Pro and caused a lot of trouble for themselves due to the lack of domains. In this case, you can deduce that it is an extension of XP Home (and that the employee had to purchase Pro and reload his computer from scratch.)



I hope this helps. I may be out of date as I have been retired as IT director for a year and a half and haven't kept up because I didn't have to :-). If so, I apologize in advance and am counting on folks who know better to add their knowledge here, correct me, and send me on my way!