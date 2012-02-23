First of all, tell us about your computer, eg;
Then tell us about the USB ports. I hadn't heard of "power surges on USB ports" but I found this discussion about that error message;
http://forums.cnet.com/7723-7590_102-52185/how-to-tackle-power-surge-on-hub-port/
However, all of that is about USB Hubs. Does your system have a USB Hub attached? If so, what is connected to it? How is the USB Hub powered?
What happens if you disconnect that USB Hub and reboot the computer?
As to the mouse and keyboard, are they both USB? If so what happens if you try the older PS/2 mouse and keyboard?
Mark
My windows XP just failed! I left it on in the night and I came back the next day and it had 2 warnings saying 2 power surges in usb ports, so i said reset, but nothing were plugged in the 2 ports that failed! It just failed! The I restarted it through the computer it turned off and it wouldn't turn on! My keyboard wouldn't come on my mouse was on but no cursor and the 2 usb ports that had failed weren't giving any power! Only those 2. It turns on and the screen doesn't detect anything so it stays off. then after a while it turns on but the screen goes black. Please help I've tried everything but to no avail