Windows Wireless SLOW

by Retrosmith / June 4, 2007 12:08 PM PDT

We recently upgraded to the new D-Link Dir-655 as we have 2 computers that are connected wireless. Both are within 30 feet of the router and are running Vista.

One connects fine with a Belkin PCI wireless card. The other has a Linksys Wireless-G PCI card and doesn't run so well.

At best, the Belkin one gets 54 mbps while the other gets 11 Mbps. When a laptop is connected to the network, the Linksys one drops down to 1Mbps, while the laptop gets around 20 Mbps until the router is rebooted.

I have tried changing the channel, but that doesn't do anything. When I tried playing with the Transmission rate, it gives the Belkin 54 Mbps while the Linksys simply can't connect.

Can anyone help me out here? All the drivers and firmware are up to date, and I really don't want to drop a bunch of money on a new PCI Wireless card.

Just facts please.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 4, 2007 1:09 PM PDT
In reply to: Windows Wireless SLOW

Let's double check the work.

1. Make, model and firmware versions of the router.

2. You are using WPA and SSID broadcast is enabled?

3. The antennas are attached?

4. Some PCI cards are not a good idea since the antenna is behind the big metal PC case. Try to get the antenna set so it's not sitting behind a big PC case.

Hope we find something...

Bob

Collapse -
Facts
by Retrosmith / June 4, 2007 1:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Just facts please.

1. D-Link Dir-655
Hardware Version: A1
Firmware 1.02

2. SSID is enabled, WPA is not

3. Antennas are attached

4. Well, I'm doing my best, but the Linksys computer is right above, pretty much, the router. It's the floor up (3rd floor) from the Router (2nd floor). The Belkin is on the 3rd floor also, and is actually farther from the Router. It is also a PCI card.

Collapse -
Some things to work on.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 4, 2007 1:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Facts
Collapse -
5. change the wireless mode to "G only"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 4, 2007 1:52 PM PDT

I'm reading some notes that some find the N mode support "iffy."

Bob

Collapse -
No luck
by Retrosmith / June 5, 2007 9:37 AM PDT

I've updated the Firmware, and I've also tried out G only. Neither did anything for the Linksys computer, unfortunately. It's still running at 11 Mbps even when no other computers are connected to the wireless.

Any other ideas?

Collapse -
Try moving the linksys machine to the same room as
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 5, 2007 10:53 AM PDT
In reply to: No luck

The wifi router. If it doesn't perk up then call it in as defective.

Also, did you post the exact model number of that linksys part?

-> What "Linksys Wireless-G PCI card"?

And some of the dialogue boxes of these products let you set the TxRx speed. I don't usually ask for you to check, but you should.

Bob

Collapse -
Some information
by Retrosmith / June 5, 2007 12:34 PM PDT

I can't move it right now, but I'll give it a try soon.

Linksys Wireless-G PCI Adapter WMP54G V4.1

Sorry about that.

I've tried changing the transfer rate in the router, but when I do anything other then Best(Automatic) the Linksys Computer cannot connect.

Collapse -
What to try
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 5, 2007 11:05 PM PDT
In reply to: Some information

I got the User manual from
http://www.linksys.com/servlet/Satellite?c=L_Product_C2&childpagename=US%2FLayout&cid=1150490054358&pagename=Linksys%2FCommon%2FVisitorWrapper&lid=5435839789B01

You provided a good clue about the failure to connect when you set it to G only. The PC with the WMP54G could be set to use 802.11b but Linksys failed to show any advanced setup screens so I can't guide you.

However in the back of this manual is a toll free support line. Try it if moving the PC closer doesn't work.

Bob

