Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Windows Vista 64 booting problem

by duke2gr / April 16, 2009 8:21 PM PDT

Hello,

I am running a Vista-64 Ultimate OS and I am having this problem:
the last couple of weeks the pc takes for ever to reboot. Just before the login screen, it gets stuck to that black screen (no cursor either) and takes around 15mins to boot. When I am trying to restart in safe mode, it gets stuck to a file I dont remember (maybe something like the old check discs?).

I cant find something to link this problem with apart from the fact I was getting an error window for quite some time now. It had to do with a Gigabyte Service (GSrv.exe I think), but I disabled this service and the problem persists.

Anyone has any idea about it?

Try this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 16, 2009 10:17 PM PDT

Unplug all extra USB things. Sorry but I can't tell if that issue applies since you only told so much. But it has found it for a few too many systems.

Good luck,
Bob
Bob

Indeed
by Jimmy Greystone / April 16, 2009 11:52 PM PDT
In reply to: Try this.

Indeed. Just yesterday I was called out to look at someone's system that was giving an error message during boot, and assuming I could get it to go on to start loading Windows it would take seriously about a half hour to get to the login screen. All research into the error message pointed to it being a bad video card, but even getting into the BIOS setup was exceptionally slow. I eventually traced it to a memory card reader that the user had left an SD card in. Pull the card out, it boots up like it should, and no error messages either.

So like Bob says... Unplug any and all USB devices except your keyboard and mouse, and if the problem goes away, shut down and plug in one device. Rinse and repeat until you find the problem device.

!!
by duke2gr / April 17, 2009 1:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Indeed

alright that's spooky, I indeed had a card reader plugged in a USB slot, I will get rid of it and see what happens Oo

Windows 64 boot problems.
by glmatson / April 18, 2009 3:15 AM PDT

The best way to fix this is to do a complete clean installation. Before you start get these three software programs: Raxco Perfect Disc Pro, Acronis Home and DriverAgent.com's driver updating software. Install a fresh copy of windows and nothing more for now. Run chkdsk /f and then sfc /scannow after the install and then again after each batch of updates to ensure that you have an error free platform to start with. Be sure to update all your drivers with the DriverAgent software. Add the Raxco defragger and run the Smart Placement to place all you boot files, MFT and such into the proper order for speed and efficiency. (no version of Windows has done this on its own).Save this image as your new clean install and make an image of it with your imaging software. This way you can dumpthe image back nto your system if you have a meltdown and be back in no time. Next add your programs. (Stay away from instant messsengers, P2P software and everything like these)They're bad for your security and your efficiency. Run the defrag software only on the Smart Placement setting for a couple weeks after you're completed with this install process so that it can figure out what programs get used more than others. Be mindful of any hiccups that develop and do regular backups of your install after completing so if you do decide to install some quesionable software, you will be able to erase any and all problems created by it. Enjoy

