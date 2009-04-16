Windows Vista 64 booting problem

The best way to fix this is to do a complete clean installation. Before you start get these three software programs: Raxco Perfect Disc Pro, Acronis Home and DriverAgent.com's driver updating software. Install a fresh copy of windows and nothing more for now. Run chkdsk /f and then sfc /scannow after the install and then again after each batch of updates to ensure that you have an error free platform to start with. Be sure to update all your drivers with the DriverAgent software. Add the Raxco defragger and run the Smart Placement to place all you boot files, MFT and such into the proper order for speed and efficiency. (no version of Windows has done this on its own).Save this image as your new clean install and make an image of it with your imaging software. This way you can dumpthe image back nto your system if you have a meltdown and be back in no time. Next add your programs. (Stay away from instant messsengers, P2P software and everything like these)They're bad for your security and your efficiency. Run the defrag software only on the Smart Placement setting for a couple weeks after you're completed with this install process so that it can figure out what programs get used more than others. Be mindful of any hiccups that develop and do regular backups of your install after completing so if you do decide to install some quesionable software, you will be able to erase any and all problems created by it. Enjoy