Windows Vista 64 booting problem

Unplug all extra USB things. Sorry but I can't tell if that issue applies since you only told so much. But it has found it for a few too many systems.
Good luck,
Bob
Hello,
I am running a Vista-64 Ultimate OS and I am having this problem:
the last couple of weeks the pc takes for ever to reboot. Just before the login screen, it gets stuck to that black screen (no cursor either) and takes around 15mins to boot. When I am trying to restart in safe mode, it gets stuck to a file I dont remember (maybe something like the old check discs?).
I cant find something to link this problem with apart from the fact I was getting an error window for quite some time now. It had to do with a Gigabyte Service (GSrv.exe I think), but I disabled this service and the problem persists.
Anyone has any idea about it?