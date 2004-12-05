Here's a link about the "upg.ini". (See the "Solution" section towards the lower section of the page.)If you have the Universal Program Generator on your computer, then yes, it will create that file.:



http://www.iepos.com/support/faq-psc-upg.htm

___________________



In regards to the "Content.IE5" folder/files which gets placed in the "C\Windows\Temp" folder, you can safely delete them. Normally, those files should reside in the "C:\Documents and Settings\Username\Local Settings\Temporary Internet Files" folder, but sometimes that get copied to the "C\Windows\Temp" folder. Deleting them won't hurt anything.

________________



In regards to the IE5 files that reside in the "C:\Documents and Settings\Administrator\Local Settings\History" folder, that particular folder is named: "History.IE5". As far as I know, it doesn't have anything to do with Internet Explorer 5 but is used even when Internet Explorer 6 is the only version installed. There's really no need to delete them as they will get replaced again....but they are only related to History and aren't required files so you can safely delete them. (My preference is to leave those files alone in the "Administrator" username.) Normally though, you won't be able to easily delete "index.dat" files. Windows usually won't let you...If you really want to delete the "index.dat" files, try restarting in "Safe Mode", then open a "command windows" and delete them using DOS type commands. They can be removed that way and will be recreated when you restart the computer or use Internet Explorer again..



Hope this helps.



Grif