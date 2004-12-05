Keidee,
Just for general information...Which operating system are you using.
Information about those files is in the link below:
What are the %SystemRoot%\System32\Perflib_Perfdataxxx.dat files?
If you have any problems deleting them, here is a link to a discussion that might help:
Can't delete file in WinXP
I clean out ALL of my TEMP folders routinely. As long as you don't save personal documents there, there is normally nothing in them that needs to be saved.
HOpe this helps.
Grif
I have acquired 64 "Perfib_Perfdata ( with a number).dat" files within my Windows temp. folder. They are printed in blue...what are they and can I safely delete them please?
Can I always delete Windows temp. files or are some essential to keep even if they are in a temp. file?
Thank you for your response3s.