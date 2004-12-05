Computer Help forum

by keidee / December 5, 2004 3:29 AM PST

I have acquired 64 "Perfib_Perfdata ( with a number).dat" files within my Windows temp. folder. They are printed in blue...what are they and can I safely delete them please?
Can I always delete Windows temp. files or are some essential to keep even if they are in a temp. file?
Thank you for your response3s.

Re: Windows temp. folder
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / December 5, 2004 3:53 AM PST
Keidee,

Just for general information...Which operating system are you using.

Information about those files is in the link below:

What are the %SystemRoot%\System32\Perflib_Perfdataxxx.dat files?

If you have any problems deleting them, here is a link to a discussion that might help:

Can't delete file in WinXP

I clean out ALL of my TEMP folders routinely. As long as you don't save personal documents there, there is normally nothing in them that needs to be saved.

HOpe this helps.

Grif

Re: Windows temp. folder
by keidee / December 6, 2004 12:00 AM PST

Thanks Grif...went immediately to the link..has put my mind at rest. I use XP in answer to the next part of your response. Good one!

(NT) (NT) Keidee, Glad It Helped !
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / December 6, 2004 12:37 AM PST
Re: Windows temp. folder
by michhala / December 11, 2004 4:04 PM PST

Grif wrote:
>>I clean out ALL of my TEMP folders routinely. As long as you don't save personal documents there, there is normally nothing in them that needs to be saved.

Hi Grif -- I have some old IE5 files I want to delete. Since I have never had IE5 on this computer I have no idea why they are there.

In C:\Documents and Settings\Administrator\Local Settings\History, there is an IE5 folder containing desktop.ini and index.dat files. Is it O.K. to delete this IE5 folder?

In C:\Documents and Settings\Adminstrator\Local Settings\Temp Internet, there is a folder Content.IE5 with four folders containing desktop.ini in each. Is it O.K. to delete this IE5 folder?

I am the only user, and I keep all my Temp and Temp Internet folders clean, but somehow these are bypassed. Normally, I would not hesitate to delete in Temp or Temp Internet........

My thanks.

Miki
Dell Dimension 8250
Pentium 4 2.66 GHZ
Windows XP (SP1)
512 MB RDRAM
80 GB 7200 Ultra ATA
AOL/DSL 9.0 Optimized

One more question
by michhala / December 11, 2004 4:27 PM PST

In C:\Windows\Temporary, I deleted several files today including upg.ini. I see now it is replaced by another with today's date.

I think the file is Universal Program Generator. Because it regenerated, it must be needed. Yes?

Miki

Miki, Your Choice To Delete Or Not
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / December 12, 2004 2:07 AM PST
Here's a link about the "upg.ini". (See the "Solution" section towards the lower section of the page.)If you have the Universal Program Generator on your computer, then yes, it will create that file.:

http://www.iepos.com/support/faq-psc-upg.htm
___________________

In regards to the "Content.IE5" folder/files which gets placed in the "C\Windows\Temp" folder, you can safely delete them. Normally, those files should reside in the "C:\Documents and Settings\Username\Local Settings\Temporary Internet Files" folder, but sometimes that get copied to the "C\Windows\Temp" folder. Deleting them won't hurt anything.
________________

In regards to the IE5 files that reside in the "C:\Documents and Settings\Administrator\Local Settings\History" folder, that particular folder is named: "History.IE5". As far as I know, it doesn't have anything to do with Internet Explorer 5 but is used even when Internet Explorer 6 is the only version installed. There's really no need to delete them as they will get replaced again....but they are only related to History and aren't required files so you can safely delete them. (My preference is to leave those files alone in the "Administrator" username.) Normally though, you won't be able to easily delete "index.dat" files. Windows usually won't let you...If you really want to delete the "index.dat" files, try restarting in "Safe Mode", then open a "command windows" and delete them using DOS type commands. They can be removed that way and will be recreated when you restart the computer or use Internet Explorer again..

Hope this helps.

Grif

Re: Miki, Your Choice To Delete Or Not
by michhala / December 12, 2004 3:55 AM PST

Grif wrote:
>>Normally though, you won't be able to easily delete "index.dat" files. Windows usually won't let you

Hi Grif --

I remembered about Windows not letting "index.dat" be deleted because that's where they keep information; however, oddly enough I was able to delete. I also knew that there was a connection between IE6 and the IE5 folder......methinks these are the reasons why I hesitated to do a full delete and held everything in the Recycle Bin until I was sure.

Re the upg.ini -- I had seen the link you suggested, but used it just to know what the letters "upg" represented and skimmed over the rest. So now I know I have that on my system.....maybe one day I will have use for it.

Armed with all the information you gave me, my choice is not to delete -- I am going to restore all these files from the Recycle Bin.

Thank you so much for your help.

Miki

Grif --Absolutely last question :)
by michhala / December 12, 2004 5:51 AM PST

Grif -- Re: "C\Windows\Temp" folder -- there are about 40 other files there consisting of .idx, .dll, .log, setup.exe, .dat, -- 19 are hpzcoi.logs, several are Conexant install/uninstall logs, and two rnsetups.

Are these definites to delete or my choice?

Miki

Miki, MY CHOICE Is To Clean The 'Temp' Folders
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / December 13, 2004 1:47 AM PST

The files you have mentioned are simply backup and temporary files placed in the "Temp" folder after a program installation or such. I try to keep "Temp" folders empty. It's almost a daily routine for me..., I clean out the Temp folders.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Re: Miki, MY CHOICE Is To Clean The 'Temp' Folders
by michhala / December 13, 2004 6:58 AM PST

Thanks, Grif.....I, too, clean out my temporary files daily, but only those in C:\Docs and Settings, not Windows, which is what I am about to do as we speak.

Miki

Files and Folder Printed in Blue
by frankly / December 18, 2004 10:35 AM PST
Hi ppl,

I've got loads of files and folders printed in blue as well, they are not only system folders. They are literally everything, my music, pictures everything! Is it bcoz of some viruses? Any help will be highly apperciated.

Thanks again,
Franky

They are compressed
by frankly / December 18, 2004 12:41 PM PST

Sorry ppl, yes I think I found the answer, yes they are probably just compressed files and folders. Thanks a lot anyway =)

