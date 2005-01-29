Networking & Wireless forum

Windows System error - ip conflict - blue screen

by btompsett / January 29, 2005 9:01 PM PST

I have a toshiba centrino laptop, and use a netgear wireless router. My cable broadbamnd modem is connected to my router. I have an xbox wired into it as well, but this is turned off. Whenever i try to create new folder in hard drive, or sometimes when i save something to the hard drive or install a new program, the blue screen appears with some white writing on for a second, then the laptop restarts. When it restarts it goes to the first screen where I choose which user, and if I leave it on this screen for a minute it comes up with - 'Windows system error - ip conflict with another system on this network' - I don't really have a network so what could the problem be - I'm assuming the blue screen is related to this???? Any suggestions??? By the way everything has worked fine with this setup (laptop, modem , router) for about a year now, and now suddenly this? i have done a virus scan, spy bot, and adawre scans. Also if I try and scan with 'reg tweak cleaner' it freezes half way through scan on the same file each time, and alkso if I try PC BUG DOctor this also freezes half way through scan? Is it likely that there is a corrupt file or something, i'm pretty clueless about this problem!

