Windows Sidebar problem...

by roopie / January 6, 2008 6:53 AM PST

Suddenly and for no apparent reason, my gadgets are now spread out over 3 different sidebars and I have to click on the little arrows at the top of the sidebar to see them all. I can't get them to all show on a single sidebar, even though they used to all fit. Clicking on "Bring Gadgets To Front" does nothing. It is as if there are invisible gadgets causing them to space out in this manner. Has anyone else ever heard of this? How can I fix it? Any and all help appreciated. God I love Vista...

by Dango517 / January 6, 2008 12:55 PM PST
Remove and add...
by John.Wilkinson / January 6, 2008 1:01 PM PST

Right-click a blank area on the sidebar, select Properties, click the "View list of running gadgets" button, and remove them all. Then add them back one-by-one.

John

by Dango517 / January 6, 2008 1:08 PM PST
In reply to: Remove and add...

Usually don't see you about at this hour. Welcome to the night shift. Well at least in this part of the world. 12:06 PM US, Midwest time. Happy

by roopie / January 7, 2008 8:16 AM PST
In reply to: Remove and add...

For some reason there were multiple instances of Sushi's Drive Info gadget running, all of which were invisible on the Windows Sidebar. I closed all of them and all of my gadgets are now visible on one sidebar. However, even after downloading a new copy of the Sushi gadget, it will not appear after installation. Something appears corrupt...

by Dango517 / January 7, 2008 12:59 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks John!

from the sidebar site. Your system might need maintenance as well run a check disk and defragmentation these might fix this problem for you. Registry repair software is helpful also.

