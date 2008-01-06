Windows Sidebar problem...

Run "check disk", then
download registry repair software and run it:
http://www.download.com/3120-20_4-0.html?tg=dl-20&qt=registry%20repair&tag=srch
some is free, some for pay, some are free trials. Your choice.
Suddenly and for no apparent reason, my gadgets are now spread out over 3 different sidebars and I have to click on the little arrows at the top of the sidebar to see them all. I can't get them to all show on a single sidebar, even though they used to all fit. Clicking on "Bring Gadgets To Front" does nothing. It is as if there are invisible gadgets causing them to space out in this manner. Has anyone else ever heard of this? How can I fix it? Any and all help appreciated. God I love Vista...