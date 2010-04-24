Windows 7 forum

General discussion

Windows Shutdown doesn't about half the time

by azism / April 24, 2010 9:07 AM PDT

When selecting "Shutdown" in Windows 7 Home Premium 64bit, about half the time it does it okay. However, the other half it will sit there for up to hours saying it is shutting down. I finally pull the plug (literally) to get it to shut down. Other times it takes what seems like forever and then I find it back at the login screen. I never had this with Vista Home Premium. My Dell pc is completely compatible with this OS. There are two logins, one for me and one for my Wife. It makes no difference which one of us in logged in (or both). What would cause this? BTW, I do the updates as reccommend by M$.

Tell a little more.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 24, 2010 9:21 AM PDT

After I installed Windows 7 I found I still had to go find drivers for my system. Microsoft did not find these automatically.

I read you upgraded from Vista but can't find how you dealt with drivers.
Bob

Did all the upgrades
by azism / April 25, 2010 2:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Tell a little more.

Yes, and going from 32Bit to 64Bit required new drivers for the most part. M$ Windows 7 was able to deal with some of them, but being as cautios as I am, I went to all the sites to make sure I able to get the correct drivers before upgrading. Everthing I have is supported by the vendors.

Well,most things. My Palm M515 wasn't, so that is now history. I am now retired, so I really don't need it anymore, so it's no loss.

I also checked into my software and upgraded where needed to 64Bit. Some of my older, really older programs couldn't be upgraded, and as they were so old, I got rid of them and replaced them with newer 64Bit software.

As far as I know, everything on my system is 64Bit supported.

Ok, this is what we know.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 25, 2010 2:58 AM PDT

1. It's a dell. (no model to see if others are having this issue?)
2. The drivers are claimed to be current. (no list for forum members to check the work.)

All I can say is to look in the Event Viewer and see if there are clues there. We can't look to see if others with this model are having issues or if a driver is known to do that. Those details are not here but you could research that.

Try the Event Viewer.
Bob

