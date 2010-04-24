Windows Shutdown doesn't about half the time

After I installed Windows 7 I found I still had to go find drivers for my system. Microsoft did not find these automatically.
I read you upgraded from Vista but can't find how you dealt with drivers.
Bob
When selecting "Shutdown" in Windows 7 Home Premium 64bit, about half the time it does it okay. However, the other half it will sit there for up to hours saying it is shutting down. I finally pull the plug (literally) to get it to shut down. Other times it takes what seems like forever and then I find it back at the login screen. I never had this with Vista Home Premium. My Dell pc is completely compatible with this OS. There are two logins, one for me and one for my Wife. It makes no difference which one of us in logged in (or both). What would cause this? BTW, I do the updates as reccommend by M$.