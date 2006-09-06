Windows Protection Error

The error in itself only tells us...
"Oops, an error happened."
Nothing more.
Bob
How do I get past thie error ? Windows 95
CNET's Forum on Windows legacy operating systems, (XP, 2000/NT, ME, & Windows 95/98) is the best source for finding help or getting troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows 2003 Server, Windows installation, adding and removing programs, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, and other OS-related questions.
How do I get past thie error ? Windows 95
1. Google the error message, write it down.
2. Preliminary is to scandisk-thorough scan your Hdd.
Do not automatically fix errors. If too many pop up, you may have failing hardware where fixing errors may ruin data and/or the W95.
3. Run Defrag while you're at it.
4. Hopefully, you have an up-to-date antivirus, and same for spyware detector-cleaner, and have used them.
Teddydee,
It would be nice to know WHEN you get the error. And what changed since it last worked correctly. And do you have any other details?
Just with what you tell (how to get past it), it might be at boot time. Then the questions are:
- Can you boot into Safe Mode?
- Can you login as another user or the default user?
Probable causes are either hardware related (either the hardware itself or the driver) or some malware.
Kees
Then I wouldn't care. If you can afford to lose the backup data that's on it, just format and go ahead with a new install of an OS.
If you want to keep some data on it, first go into Config Panel to set the virtual memory to fixed size and reboot. It will be moved from the Windows folder to the root folder then (check from Windows Explorer, search for win386.swp). Then from Windows Explorer, still, delete the Program Files folder, msdos.sys in the root folder (might be hidden and read-only) and the Windows folder. Turn of the machine and install the new OS. Your data will still be there.
Kees
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.