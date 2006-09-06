Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Windows Protection Error

by teddydee / September 6, 2006 11:34 PM PDT

How do I get past thie error ? Windows 95

Find the cause of the error.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 6, 2006 11:43 PM PDT

The error in itself only tells us...

"Oops, an error happened."

Nothing more.

Bob

Yosemite Sam shoots wildly...You can't...
by reefurbb / September 7, 2006 6:38 AM PDT

1. Google the error message, write it down.
2. Preliminary is to scandisk-thorough scan your Hdd.
Do not automatically fix errors. If too many pop up, you may have failing hardware where fixing errors may ruin data and/or the W95.
3. Run Defrag while you're at it.
4. Hopefully, you have an up-to-date antivirus, and same for spyware detector-cleaner, and have used them.

Re: Windows protection error.
by Kees Bakker / September 7, 2006 7:37 AM PDT

Teddydee,

It would be nice to know WHEN you get the error. And what changed since it last worked correctly. And do you have any other details?

Just with what you tell (how to get past it), it might be at boot time. Then the questions are:
- Can you boot into Safe Mode?
- Can you login as another user or the default user?

Probable causes are either hardware related (either the hardware itself or the driver) or some malware.

Kees

Re: Windows protection error
by teddydee / September 7, 2006 9:17 AM PDT

Yes ,I can boot in safe mode. This PC is old and is used as A backup PC . I want to install 98 se. Plus A bigger HD . I would try to install XP but it is A p2 ,333 mhs .

Re: Windows protection error
by Kees Bakker / September 7, 2006 5:28 PM PDT

Then I wouldn't care. If you can afford to lose the backup data that's on it, just format and go ahead with a new install of an OS.

If you want to keep some data on it, first go into Config Panel to set the virtual memory to fixed size and reboot. It will be moved from the Windows folder to the root folder then (check from Windows Explorer, search for win386.swp). Then from Windows Explorer, still, delete the Program Files folder, msdos.sys in the root folder (might be hidden and read-only) and the Windows folder. Turn of the machine and install the new OS. Your data will still be there.

Kees

min specs for XP...
by reefurbb / September 7, 2006 11:56 PM PDT

300mhz, 128mb ram, 4mb video, 5gb Hdd.
If you install a 10gb Hdd, you can create a 2nd partitiion, format both as FAT32, copy old Hdd to 2nd partition. You can even set up XP for dual boot W98/XP.

