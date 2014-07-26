When will you learn?
Windows Phone 8.1, Lumia Cyan get pushed out in Australia and New Zealand
Posted: 26 Jul 2014, 11:45, by Alan F.
Tags: Nokia+ Windows+ Software updates+
G'day mates. If you live down under and own a Windows Phone 8 flavored Nokia Lumia handset, the Windows Phone 8.1 and Lumia Cyan updates are on the way this weekend. The former is the latest build of Microsoft's mobile operating system, while the latter includes new features and enhancements for Nokia Lumia models only.
Some of the enhancements with the Lumia Cyan update include improvements for the camera and the camera roll. Those with the Nokia Lumia 1520 phablet, and the Verizon exclusive Nokia Lumia Icon, will be able to record audio in Dolby surround sound. And Lumia owners will be able to save apps and games to a microSD card.
Windows Phone 8.1 adds a third column of live tiles, a customizable lockscreen, and the updated Internet Explorer 11, among other features. IE11 includes a new HTML5 YouTube player. The virtual QWERTY will now offer Word Flow, a Swype style method of typing.
Besides receiving the updates from Microsoft, the new features and improvements can be found right out of the box on the Nokia Lumia 630, Nokia Lumia 635 and Nokia Lumia 930.
