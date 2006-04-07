The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Windows On A Mac Before Boot Camp

by adkinsjm / April 7, 2006 2:28 AM PDT

Does anyone know if someone bought the MacMini that had Windows XP running on it? Molly and Veronica mentioned it on Monday. I would feel really bad if anyone did buy it the day before Boot Camp was released. But I guess it would not be that much of a rip off considering that you would need to spend $200 to get Windows XP anyway.

3 total posts
(NT) (NT) Yes I think V lost her bet on this one
by rechellesharp / April 8, 2006 12:44 PM PDT
Were they charging more
by MacHugger / April 8, 2006 2:28 PM PDT

I can't remember the details. Were they charging more for it than the regular MacMini? If so but it included a license of Windows XP, it's still not such a bad deal, I should think. It seems purchases like that are always a little shady anyhow, though so people are kind of taking a risk buying something like that.

-Kevin S.

