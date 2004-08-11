had the same problem - in my case it was because i was running "MSN messenger" as well as "windows messenger" - if this is the case uninstall "windows messenger" in add/remove windows components.
alternatively the same thing may have been caused by installing the latest version of "window messenger" which is 4.7 -
also right click on the icons and see what they are and click on the "help" then "about" to see what version they are
regardless uninstall (both) "windows messenger" versions and install msn messenger - also see this later topic and subdiscusssion about messenger:-
http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6142-0.html?forumID=5&threadID=32865&messageID=378461