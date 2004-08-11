had the same problem - in my case it was because i was running "MSN messenger" as well as "windows messenger" - if this is the case uninstall "windows messenger" in add/remove windows components.
alternatively the same thing may have been caused by installing the latest version of "window messenger" which is 4.7 -
also right click on the icons and see what they are and click on the "help" then "about" to see what version they are
regardless uninstall (both) "windows messenger" versions and install msn messenger - also see this later topic and subdiscusssion about messenger:-
I haev a weird thing going on with my windows messenger program.
I have the little task bar icon for it, wit the two little green guys and the red X since I leave it logged off, but I also have a black box that says it is ALSO windows messenger and logged off..is this just a glitch, is this adware/spyware or is it something worse? I run a virus scan daily so I don't think its a virus...or anything else that Norton can pick up..any ideas on this? I cannot close either of them
The only thing I have changed on the system was installing AIM and Yahoo messenger...