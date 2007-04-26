Windows Legacy OS forum

Windows Media Player will no longer play my movie clips

by bceagle7 / April 26, 2007 12:25 PM PDT

Hello Everyone,
This is driving me crazy! I have hundreds of movie clips from my Canon camera on my Dell Inspiron 6000; they've always played fine with Windows Media Player 10 and worked on Windows Movie Maker. Yesterday I upgraded to Windows Media Player 11 and somehow managed to mess everything up. Now none of my movies will play on WMP11. I get this message: Windows Media Player encountered an unknown error. This can occur when another program or operating system component encounters a problem but does not communicate the nature of the problem to the Player. Now I've burned some of these files onto a CD and tried them on other computers, and they all work fine, so it's obviously not a problem with my files. The problem is I need these to work with WMP so they can work well in Movie Maker on my computer. I've rolled back to WMP10, but the problem remains. Is there a potential conflict with iTunes/QuickTime which I have on my computer?? I tried deleting QuickTime but nothing changed there either. What can I do to get these movies back to normal?? Thanks in advance, sorry for the long message!

