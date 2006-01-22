Mac OS forum

General discussion

WINDOWS MEDIA PLAYER NO MORE?

by iburkhart13 / January 22, 2006 12:17 AM PST

I was using windows media player to view old videos that were only in .wma format. I heard about flip 4 mac and started using that but it only plays the first half of the movie???

Please help,

Ian

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: WINDOWS MEDIA PLAYER NO MORE?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: WINDOWS MEDIA PLAYER NO MORE?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
And the reason is
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 22, 2006 1:12 AM PST

You have not been to the site recently to download the FREE version which will play the movie all the way through
or
The version you have was downloaded before M$ decided that it was not going to support WMP for Mac any longer. This version requires you to spend $10 to activate it to a fully working program.
Solution.
Download the new FREE version, uninstall your existing version and install the new one.

Should work

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by iburkhart13 / January 22, 2006 10:56 AM PST
In reply to: And the reason is

Thanks that worked fine

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
flip4mac
by pottok / January 23, 2006 1:55 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks

flip4mac support told me they are going to take up to a month to get it to work ok on the latest version of QT which is only a couple weeks old.
But they admit there will be wmv-only sites that in the near future lock out mac users from accessing eg news videos and radio.

I don't know why MS and Apple could agree on future Office updates but consider this unessential. Media on the web is not all music and iTunes and mac users do need WMP unfortunately if they are interested in news particularly.
So enjoy watching while you still can. You have WMP 9 for mac right? Works with 10 but won't with 11.... Wonder if this incompatibility issue will be finally sorted out and how long that may take.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Questions without answers
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / January 23, 2006 7:17 AM PST
In reply to: flip4mac

Thanks for the off forum email but I cannot answer it as you neglected to give me an email address to send it to.
Any road up, future Office updates are assured by MS for the next 5 years but WMP is something that MS have never managed to get right. For some reason it has always been the red headed step child. It's not as if it were impossible to do well, Flip4Mac has proved that.
The other thing to note is that it is not always MS or Apple that are to blame for the web site that locks out Mac users. It is the overpaid, undereducated web site designer who is using non compliant code to produce a website. Doubtless using MS FrontPage and having no idea what they are doing. My local TV station checks to see if the WMP plugin is installed and if it is not, rejects your access. When questioned about it, the stock answer is that they have no plans to support QT right now, as if I was asking them to. CNN, on the other hand, say they don't see the plugin but would I like to go ahead and look at the video anyway.
Have you any websites in mind that do not work with the Flip4Mac program?

P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Good info on lousy stations
by Dan Filice / January 23, 2006 9:20 AM PST

One station I try to listen to in Los Angeles using Flip4Mac (with no luck)is: www.971freefm.com. You are so right in that many stations don't recognize we poor Mac users because the website creator is a numbskull and doesn't have a clue what he/she is doing. Sad state of affairs.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Mac OS forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.