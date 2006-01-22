WINDOWS MEDIA PLAYER NO MORE?

You have not been to the site recently to download the FREE version which will play the movie all the way through
or
The version you have was downloaded before M$ decided that it was not going to support WMP for Mac any longer. This version requires you to spend $10 to activate it to a fully working program.
Solution.
Download the new FREE version, uninstall your existing version and install the new one.
Should work
P
I was using windows media player to view old videos that were only in .wma format. I heard about flip 4 mac and started using that but it only plays the first half of the movie???
Please help,
Ian