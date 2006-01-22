WINDOWS MEDIA PLAYER NO MORE?

Thanks for the off forum email but I cannot answer it as you neglected to give me an email address to send it to.

Any road up, future Office updates are assured by MS for the next 5 years but WMP is something that MS have never managed to get right. For some reason it has always been the red headed step child. It's not as if it were impossible to do well, Flip4Mac has proved that.

The other thing to note is that it is not always MS or Apple that are to blame for the web site that locks out Mac users. It is the overpaid, undereducated web site designer who is using non compliant code to produce a website. Doubtless using MS FrontPage and having no idea what they are doing. My local TV station checks to see if the WMP plugin is installed and if it is not, rejects your access. When questioned about it, the stock answer is that they have no plans to support QT right now, as if I was asking them to. CNN, on the other hand, say they don't see the plugin but would I like to go ahead and look at the video anyway.

Have you any websites in mind that do not work with the Flip4Mac program?



