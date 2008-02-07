Windows Media Player HELP??

Windows Legacy OS forum

by Manyangels / February 7, 2008 3:22 AM PST

Hi,
I am searching for help Please!!! I have Windows xp, was runing media player 9, then 10, and a while ago 11. Windows Media player 11 was working fine, then BOOM!!!! Now when I try to burn music CD's, WMP 11
tells me,,,,, Connect a Burner and restart!! I have a burner,,, I made sure it works, by using another burn program, and it worked like a charm. I then took the CD I burned and played it using WMP 11. I have uninstalled, reverting back to WMP 10. Still the same problem. I uninstalled it from add and remove, I removed it using add remove windows components. I tried downloading a new WMP 10, and my computer tells me it cannot run 10???? So I downloaded a new 11. Boom,,, the same problem. I opened 3 seperate help chats with HP help, and still nothing!!! Anyone here have any ideas on what I can do to fix it??
I would just ignore WMP but my grandkids have Ipods and Cell Phones that need media player to install their music! PLEASE PLEASE????

Just discussed. Solved...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 7, 2008 3:41 AM PST
WMP help
by Manyangels / February 7, 2008 3:53 AM PST

I agree!!! In the process of trying to fix it,, before HP help had me uninstall from Windows components, I did indeed manage to roll back to WMP 10. But even when I managed that, in WMP 10, I got the same message when trying to Burn,,, "connect a burner and restart".????

Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 7, 2008 3:56 AM PST
In reply to: WMP help
