once you save a download, you have to execute it to install it (click the .exe file you downloaded)...have you done that? If Media Player is installed, you will have a swirly looking icon in yellow, blue, orange/red, and green that starts the program up when it's needed. If you don't get Media Player to pop up on the screen when you need it, find the icon I mentioned, click it and see if Media Player opens on its own, and then check the options to make sure it's set to work with the internet for streaming video.
TONI
i am trying to install windows media player.i can download and save it to my desktop,but after i install it when i go to a site that requires it to see the video it will not work.the site i go to is disney playhouse.my grandaughter loves to see the dora site.
could the problem be a video board problem?