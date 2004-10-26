once you save a download, you have to execute it to install it (click the .exe file you downloaded)...have you done that? If Media Player is installed, you will have a swirly looking icon in yellow, blue, orange/red, and green that starts the program up when it's needed. If you don't get Media Player to pop up on the screen when you need it, find the icon I mentioned, click it and see if Media Player opens on its own, and then check the options to make sure it's set to work with the internet for streaming video.

TONI