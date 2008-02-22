Yes, but there are some things you should know before you begin.



First, is that OEM software you buy yourself comes with absolutely no support from Microsoft.



Second, is that once you activate it, it will be locked to that hardware and will not activate again on any other hardware.



I also seem to recall there being something about Media Center being considerably more picky when it comes to hardware support. My guess would be a number of supplied drivers with the "normal" XP had to be removed to make room on the CD for the media center stuff, and it's usually the responsibility of the system builders to ensure drivers are available for the hardware in use.



Honestly though, if you want a media center system, or a home theater PC, you can do far better than Windows Media Center. If you have an original Xbox, you can either softmod it or install a modchip and use Xbox Media Center on it. Excellent program, if I do say so myself. Or, there are now ports of Xbox Media Center to other operating systems, such as Linux. So you could build yourself a nice little small form factor computer for around $200, install a copy of Linux onto it, and then just use it to run Xbox Media Center for Linux. The nice thing about Xbox Media Center is it's designed to play nicely with more than just Windows, which is more than you can say for Windows Media Center. It's also updated pretty regularly. You can build your own copies of the Linux version with up to the minute changes made by the developers.



You can learn more about it at http://www.xbmc.org