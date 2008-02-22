Windows Legacy OS forum

by Peronks / February 22, 2008 12:40 AM PST

Alright... I have Windows XP and so does my friend. There is a difference though, I have Windows Media Center and he doesn't. I tried to figure out how to download and install Windows Media Center, I couldn't find anything.
So what is the deal? Is Windows Media Center part of my OS? Or is it a Program that I can go buy at the store?

It's OEM Only
by Jimmy Greystone / February 22, 2008 12:52 AM PST
In reply to: Windows Media Center

You can only get Media Center as an OEM release, meaning it's intended to be used only with new systems.

It's nothing particularly special though. It's just XP Home with what amounts to a Windows Media Player on steroids. You can easily cobble together the same functionality on any XP system, it just won't have the same integrated feel.

New systems only?
by Peronks / February 22, 2008 1:21 AM PST
In reply to: It's OEM Only

I looked up the OEM thing, I found a "Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005 OEM" for sell. So this is actually an Operating System? If it is, could I install it onto a different hard drive or Partition and use it?

Yes
by Jimmy Greystone / February 22, 2008 1:36 AM PST
In reply to: New systems only?

Yes, but there are some things you should know before you begin.

First, is that OEM software you buy yourself comes with absolutely no support from Microsoft.

Second, is that once you activate it, it will be locked to that hardware and will not activate again on any other hardware.

I also seem to recall there being something about Media Center being considerably more picky when it comes to hardware support. My guess would be a number of supplied drivers with the "normal" XP had to be removed to make room on the CD for the media center stuff, and it's usually the responsibility of the system builders to ensure drivers are available for the hardware in use.

Honestly though, if you want a media center system, or a home theater PC, you can do far better than Windows Media Center. If you have an original Xbox, you can either softmod it or install a modchip and use Xbox Media Center on it. Excellent program, if I do say so myself. Or, there are now ports of Xbox Media Center to other operating systems, such as Linux. So you could build yourself a nice little small form factor computer for around $200, install a copy of Linux onto it, and then just use it to run Xbox Media Center for Linux. The nice thing about Xbox Media Center is it's designed to play nicely with more than just Windows, which is more than you can say for Windows Media Center. It's also updated pretty regularly. You can build your own copies of the Linux version with up to the minute changes made by the developers.

You can learn more about it at http://www.xbmc.org

That's cool!
by Peronks / February 22, 2008 2:10 AM PST
In reply to: Yes

I like how that Xbox thing works, though I don't have an XboX... It has been ported to Linux, though I don't know anything about Linux... Would I be able to run all my regular windows programs in Linux? Msn Messenger, Firefox, Winamp and things of similar nature... No games or anything.

Sort of
by Jimmy Greystone / February 22, 2008 5:05 AM PST
In reply to: That's cool!

Sort of... You won't be able to run Windows apps themselves, but a lot of those programs have a work-alike or even a native Linux version. Pidgin will handle MSN Messenger chatting, Firefox has a native Linux version, WinAmp has either XMMS or a dozen other devices like Amarok... Of course Xbox Media Center can do music as well as video. There's even efforts to integrate basic web browsing into it. But you have OpenOffice to replace MS Office, and almost anything you might use on Windows can be done on Linux... Sometimes it's pretty close to the same, sometimes it's better, usually it's just a little different on Linux.

However, I wouldn't really recommend using your main PC as a media center system. Build a new one instead. Then it can be just a dedicated Xbox Media Center device, and you don't need to know much about Linux. You turn it on, it loads up Xbox Media Center for Linux, you use it for a time, then shut it off when you're done. You should easily be able to build a whole new box for around what it costs to buy a copy of XP Media Center, and just use Xbox Media Center instead.

Just to give you an idea, this is the motherboard I'm thinking of basing such a system on in the near future. Though I am trying to hold out for the next Intel graphics chip to come out, and hopefully they'll just update the board with the new graphics chipset.

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813131237

You can get a Core 2 Duo chip for about $50 or so from the same site, a small form factor case, and maybe 512MB of RAM and you should be good to go.

