Windows Me IE6 online goes crazy slow, hangs

I rarely check the old forums but when I read this I thought of a recent discussion about web servers that are now tuned to broadband speeds. That is, if a client doesn't fetch a file in a timely fashion they close the connection (the TCP/IP one) and you get partial pages.
There are no plans to fix this or changes you should do on machines or dialup.
Bob
We're on dialup, using an Emachine running Windows Me, with Internet Explorer 6 as our browser. Our onine experience is frustrating. Some websites open SO slowly, then some elements are incomplete, other sites open fairly quickly, but moving up and down the page stalls, even in our home page's Yahoo search results page takes forever to scroll, and when typing in info the cursor waits before words come up. Being online is an endless hang.
We are using this machine while our newer one is in the shop. We quit using this one after about five years, had to reinstall from disk a few times, so it had problems when we set this one aside. Dialup is slow, we're used to it, but this problem is quite different. I am hoping we have some setting wrong, maybe need to delete some driver/program/update, who knows. Plez give us some tips. Thank you for any advice. GG