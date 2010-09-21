Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Windows Me IE6 online goes crazy slow, hangs

by geegray / September 21, 2010 6:01 AM PDT

We're on dialup, using an Emachine running Windows Me, with Internet Explorer 6 as our browser. Our onine experience is frustrating. Some websites open SO slowly, then some elements are incomplete, other sites open fairly quickly, but moving up and down the page stalls, even in our home page's Yahoo search results page takes forever to scroll, and when typing in info the cursor waits before words come up. Being online is an endless hang.

We are using this machine while our newer one is in the shop. We quit using this one after about five years, had to reinstall from disk a few times, so it had problems when we set this one aside. Dialup is slow, we're used to it, but this problem is quite different. I am hoping we have some setting wrong, maybe need to delete some driver/program/update, who knows. Plez give us some tips. Thank you for any advice. GG

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Windows Me IE6 online goes crazy slow, hangs
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Windows Me IE6 online goes crazy slow, hangs
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Sorry for the delay.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 4, 2011 7:09 AM PST

I rarely check the old forums but when I read this I thought of a recent discussion about web servers that are now tuned to broadband speeds. That is, if a client doesn't fetch a file in a timely fashion they close the connection (the TCP/IP one) and you get partial pages.

There are no plans to fix this or changes you should do on machines or dialup.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
IE6
by nihoa / June 2, 2011 12:20 PM PDT

I suggest that use use the Firefox version 2.0 browser. That's what I'm using on my Windows ME system. I haven't had any surfing problems with it. Windows ME will not support any Firefox versions higher than 2.0. I hope this helps.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
IE6 and Dialup
by easeltine / July 11, 2011 2:06 PM PDT
In reply to: IE6

You would be helped by using the Firefox Version 2.0 browser that Nihoa mentions. It probably is the fastest, most compact browser for Windows 98/ME. I have Netscape 9, Opera, Firefox, and IE6 on the Windows ME Inspiron 8000 that I am using right at this moment. I am using Wireless DSL, I could never go back to the torture of Dialup after eating the garden of earthly delights.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.