Windows Mail Notifier ...

Windows Mail?... Tools>Options>General Tab and check the settings. In particular the frequency of checks in minutes.
Just an idea!
Glenn
Hey CNet.com Forum Members,
I set up my own mail account on Vista's Windows Mail application. And well I have to open up the application each time to see if I got new mail.
Can this application stays standby in the background and once you receive any new emails it would notify you ?
Any plugins, small tool programs that can fix this problem.
Or somewhere in the preferences ?
Thanks in advance,
Shaun