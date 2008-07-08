Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

Windows Mail Notifier ...

by Xonnie316 / July 8, 2008 1:21 AM PDT

Hey CNet.com Forum Members,

I set up my own mail account on Vista's Windows Mail application. And well I have to open up the application each time to see if I got new mail.

Can this application stays standby in the background and once you receive any new emails it would notify you ?

Any plugins, small tool programs that can fix this problem.

Or somewhere in the preferences ?

Thanks in advance,

Shaun

6 total posts
Have you gone to...
by glenn30 / July 8, 2008 3:52 AM PDT

Windows Mail?... Tools>Options>General Tab and check the settings. In particular the frequency of checks in minutes.

Just an idea!

Glenn

Thanks But ....
by Xonnie316 / July 8, 2008 3:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Have you gone to...

Thanks Glenn,

I actually tried that setting. But even though I turned to check for new mail every minute. Once I close the program, it wouldn't let me that.

I have to keep the program the whole time.

So I thought there is a way I can close the program, and it would still check for new emails in the background.

Not sure how to correct the issue...
by glenn30 / July 8, 2008 6:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks But ....

I am using MailWasher that first notifies me there is mail in Windows Mail. Best I remember in the beginning before MailWasher, Windows Mail notified there was mail... mine set at 3 minutes... nor further action was required. I am not completely clear how leaving it running is affecting you... to me the software needs to be running in order to do its job.

Can you reinstall Windows Mail... maybe that will fix the issue?

Glenn

A couple of threads on the subject
by glenn30 / July 8, 2008 6:29 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks But ....
Thanks ...
by Xonnie316 / July 8, 2008 7:04 PM PDT

Thanks for your help ...

