This is the problem as I see it, and I will use my own case as an example.



I have an ISP, (Internet Service Provider), with who's service I connect to the internet. My ISP is VirginMedia.com. With this ISP I have two email accounts, provided by them. Every ISP allows at least one email account, unless otherwise stated by the ISP.



So, I turn on my computer and it connects to the internet automatically. It is a broadband connection which we used to call, "Always On". That means as soon as the computer is turned on, it connects to the ISP. This was different to the older "Dial-up" connection. With those, I would turn the computer on and when Windows loaded up I would choose which Dial-Up ISP to connect to and then connect via the telephone line. In those days I had two different ISPs.



This broadband 'always on' means that my ISP knows I am connected and my internet is controlled and routed by them.



I set up my main ISP email account on my preferred email client software. In my case I use Thunderbird whereas you use Windows Live Mail. As soon as I open TB, it connects to the internet via my ISP and pulls down all my emails they have received by me.



I also have another email account with Yahoo. I don't like "Web Mail", (managing my emails from within a browser), so I set my 2nd ISP email account, and also this Yahoo account, to download emails within TB.



But I know, because I am accessing the internet via VirginMedia, that when I open TB it connects to the ISPs email servers. All of my emails for all three email accounts are downloaded through my ISPs email servers.



So, my main account, my ISP account, is the default. As far as I know, I can't change that.



I wonder if your situation is the same. My ISP allows me to download emails for other accounts as a service provided by them.



In the old days under dial-up, many ISPs didn't even allow me to download emails from other ISPs whilst connected to them, and if I wanted to do that, I had to disconnect the dial-up then connect to the other ISP dial-up. But then ISPs started to get their act together and work together, and some allowed the 'download' of emails from other ISP accounts. However, I was still unable to send emails whilst connected to one ISP for any other ISP email account. As far as I am aware, that still applies.



However web based accounts are different in that they are not ISPs. But even so, the default email account is the one you connect to the internet with, eg in your case, Comcast.



Mark