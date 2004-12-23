Windows help and support not working

Everytime i click on help and support nothing happens i already tried using FixWinXPHelp but whenver i clicked on the file an error came up saying there was a runtime error and the specific module couldnt be found. Also whenever i click on search the space to the left doesnt show up where you type what you want to search for. so if anyone has any suggestions i would appreciate it. Thanks
