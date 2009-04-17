Windows Explorer nor Media Player recognizes (D:) drive

Read http://www.pchell.com/hardware/cd_drive_error_code_39.shtml
If that fails, call the maker for repair.
I'm running Windows Vista Home Premium on a Toshiba Satellite. I first noticed the problem when I got an error message to "connect a burner and restart the program" in WMP 11. The only problem is that it's the internal drive on my laptop. I restarted the computer to no avail. I checked in Windows Explorer to find that no (D:) drive existed. I have already deleted the UpperFilter and LowerFilter in the system registry. Every now and then, for a brief moment, the drive does appear... until i try to burn something, then it's gone. However, once when the drive was present, I checked in Device Manager where the only drive available is 'disk drive', to momentarily find another drive name listed as 'DVD/ROM...' with the yellow exclamation point on it. Properties indicated that the drive 'will not start'. I don't use any other programs to burn music, and I don't want to have to reinstall windows. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.