Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Windows Explorer nor Media Player recognizes (D:) drive

by Gi6272us / April 17, 2009 1:43 AM PDT

I'm running Windows Vista Home Premium on a Toshiba Satellite. I first noticed the problem when I got an error message to "connect a burner and restart the program" in WMP 11. The only problem is that it's the internal drive on my laptop. I restarted the computer to no avail. I checked in Windows Explorer to find that no (D:) drive existed. I have already deleted the UpperFilter and LowerFilter in the system registry. Every now and then, for a brief moment, the drive does appear... until i try to burn something, then it's gone. However, once when the drive was present, I checked in Device Manager where the only drive available is 'disk drive', to momentarily find another drive name listed as 'DVD/ROM...' with the yellow exclamation point on it. Properties indicated that the drive 'will not start'. I don't use any other programs to burn music, and I don't want to have to reinstall windows. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Since no itunes was noted, try the usual.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 17, 2009 2:54 AM PDT
Already tried that...
by Gi6272us / April 17, 2009 3:14 AM PDT

"...I have already deleted the UpperFilter and LowerFilter in the system registry. Every now and then, for a brief moment, the drive does appear... until i try to burn something, then it's gone...". But thanks for the quick response. any other suggestions

His other suggestion was ...
by Kees Bakker / April 17, 2009 3:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Already tried that...

"call the maker for repair." What did they say?

Kees

