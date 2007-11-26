Windows doesn show it content

Hi there,
I`m working in Architectural firm as a 3d visualizer. Last Monday I received free update from Autodesk ( 3ds max 2008 ). As happy I am, I do the installation, but comes with problem - I cant register! because nothing show up in the registration windows. I go to search tool to find the registration folder, but I realize that my search tool also do not show it content ( except the cute little dog ). So idecide to update my internet explorer as I realize the registration windows is in html format. After updated, internet explorer pop out to show "runonce" message but its empty! I copy the URL and paste it at Mozilla and its shows! no problem. So what exactly my problem is?
I`ve uploaded the print screen to make it more clearer. Thanks
http://img260.imageshack.us/img260/533/errorpointza9.jpg
http://img523.imageshack.us/img523/781/errorpoint2te8.jpg
