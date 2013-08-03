Office & Productivity Software forum

Question

Windows-based web authoring?

by JamsheedKianoush / August 3, 2013 9:49 AM PDT

Hello

I know several users who need a simple solution to contribute articles to their web site.

Currently, they just use WYSIWYG editors like MS Word or Seamonkey Editor, and painstakingly add headers + keep links up to date

They have zero computer skills and their web site is only a few ten's of articles, so I think the best alternative would be this:
- Windows desktop solution, since installing a PHP+ MySQL solution is way too complicated for them
- WYSIWYG editor (not WYSIWYM)
- make it easy to list all the articles in the site so adding cross-references simply involves selecting an item from a list
- once the site has been regenerated after an update, send all the static files to the web through an embedeed FTP client.

Does such a thing exist?

Thank you.

3 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Wordpress?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / August 3, 2013 7:38 PM PDT

Not an expert myself, but until others chip in you might want to look into Wordpress, a tool that allows users to create blogs/articles, etc and publish on web sites.

http://wordpress.org/about/

Hope that helps.

Mark

This was helpful (1)
Windows-based web authoring?
by JamsheedKianoush / August 8, 2013 10:44 PM PDT
In reply to: Wordpress?
