Windows-based web authoring?

Not an expert myself, but until others chip in you might want to look into Wordpress, a tool that allows users to create blogs/articles, etc and publish on web sites.
http://wordpress.org/about/
Hope that helps.
Mark
Hello
I know several users who need a simple solution to contribute articles to their web site.
Currently, they just use WYSIWYG editors like MS Word or Seamonkey Editor, and painstakingly add headers + keep links up to date
They have zero computer skills and their web site is only a few ten's of articles, so I think the best alternative would be this:
- Windows desktop solution, since installing a PHP+ MySQL solution is way too complicated for them
- WYSIWYG editor (not WYSIWYM)
- make it easy to list all the articles in the site so adding cross-references simply involves selecting an item from a list
- once the site has been regenerated after an update, send all the static files to the web through an embedeed FTP client.
Does such a thing exist?
Thank you.