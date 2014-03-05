Windows 8.1 .............

Windows 8 forum

by poohshaw57 / March 5, 2014 9:48 AM PST

I have installed 8.1 on a HP ENVY dv7 NOTEBOOK, (after my laptop was backed up). Is the bright yellow screen correct? I went to the library folder on the task bar and none of my documents were there, 1000's of pictures etc. I did a system restore and everything restored to the set date, including the blue tile screen for Windows 8. Have I done this right? Where were my library folders??? Favorites on IE, etc. I was going to have to start EVERYTHING over.

Clarification Request
Bright yellow screen?
by j_boy1234 / March 16, 2014 10:26 AM PDT

Hi, Do you mean a bright yellow screen on the desktop or start screen?

Bright yellow screen
by poohshaw57 / March 16, 2014 12:53 PM PDT
In reply to: Bright yellow screen?

The bright yellow screen was the desktop.

Answer
Yes some Windows 8.1s can come with this!
by j_boy1234 / March 16, 2014 9:41 PM PDT

Yes, Just change it Happy I would reccemend to install a program called http://www.classicshell.net/ It gives you a windows 7 like start menu! So then on that start menu there are like a favorite folder docs pics ect.

Thank-you!
by poohshaw57 / March 17, 2014 12:39 AM PDT

Thank-you for the help.

Answer
new
by watchwrestling / March 17, 2014 6:40 AM PDT

Classic hell software will give you a window 7 menu bar look

Classic Hell?
by Dafydd Forum moderator / March 17, 2014 6:44 AM PDT
In reply to: new

Good typo I hope.

Dafydd.

Answer
Lol
by j_boy1234 / March 17, 2014 9:25 AM PDT

No, That wasn't a typo How do you get classic shell to classic hell there is a s...

