Windows 8.1 .............

Hi, Do you mean a bright yellow screen on the desktop or start screen?
I have installed 8.1 on a HP ENVY dv7 NOTEBOOK, (after my laptop was backed up). Is the bright yellow screen correct? I went to the library folder on the task bar and none of my documents were there, 1000's of pictures etc. I did a system restore and everything restored to the set date, including the blue tile screen for Windows 8. Have I done this right? Where were my library folders??? Favorites on IE, etc. I was going to have to start EVERYTHING over.