Windows 7 will not boot without instalation DVD in drive

by ajnomai / August 20, 2009 12:29 PM PDT

Ok, so C: drive with Windows 7 went kaput. Pulled my old drive out of the closet (still had Vista Ultimate that I was using previously) and installed it.

Vista was killing me so I installed Windows 7 RC from DVD. Formatted the drive instead of keeping all those old Vista files on there. Everything seemed fine. But now every time I reboot my computer, I get the "BOOTMGR is missing" error. However, if I set BIOS to boot from CDROM and have the installation DVD in there, it boots just fine. Take the disk out and set BIOS to boot from Hard Drive, I get the error message.

Also, this may be related, but I have a drive that shows up in disk management, but not in "My Computer." What is even stranger is that this drive, which I use only for the storage of media files, is listed in disk management as the system drive, Drive E: - Disk 0, Basic: Healthy (System, Active, Primary Partition). The drive that is the actual system drive, the one that has Windows installed on it, is the C: drive - Disk 4, Basic: Healthy (Boot Page File, Active, Crash Dimp, Primary Partition. All drives show up as normal in BIOS.

Any advice or tips would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks!

Fixed it
by ajnomai / August 20, 2009 1:13 PM PDT

Nevermind. Since I hadn't really installed anything I decided to do another install of Windows. This time I unplugged all of the other drives before installing the OS. This seemed to have been the problem as everything is fine now. I'm just thankful Windows 7 is a quick install.

(NT) Hopefully the pay version will work as well.
by Coryphaeus / August 20, 2009 9:53 PM PDT
